Greatest parade, suspicious score, center left land

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1938, The News-Herald reported that the executive committee of the Hillsboro Fall Festival included Captain J.W. Bowen, the general chairman; C.H. Stevenson; H.E. Barnes; Stanley Rogers; Jack Chaney; T.F. Barker; E.B. Ayres, Jr. and Hugh Stockwell, among others.

The formal opening of the new Chakere’s Colony Theatre was held with people from surrounding towns and many cities in attendance and capacity crowds filling the night’s two shows as Kroger Babb, the publicity director of the theatre, was the master of ceremonies.

Plans were finalized for “what is believed to be the greatest parade ever staged in Hillsboro,” as the event was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at South West Street facing east on Walnut Street, with the committee helmed by the likes of Fred Gordon, E.E. Holt and Jacob Pearce.

The new refrigeration locker and frozen foods plant of the Highland Dairy Products was scheduled to officially open soon, with the plant located on North West Street and the entrance to the new department found on West Beech Street.

In sports, the Hillsboro football team defeated Monroe by a “suspicious” score of 6-0, as halfback Bill Stanforth picked up the game-winning touchdown pass to Rodney Kellis with just over a minute left in the game.

The New Bell’s Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “Boy Meets Girl,” starring James Cagney and Marie Wilson, and “Border G-Man,” starring George O’Brien and Laraine Johnson.

United Department Stores advertised multiple products including children’s dresses for 97 cents, canvas gloves for 8 cents, men’s overalls for 48 cents, crinkle bed sheets for 50 cents and men’s heavy union suits for 69 cents.

This week in 1963, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Highland County received a Selective Service call for the drafting of nine men in October, but wasn’t able to fill that quota, as the cause was suspected to be the barring of childless married men from being drafted.

Allen Johnson was nominated and elected to serve as the secretary of Greenfield Elks Lodge, 717, following the resignation of Rex Todhunter from the position after serving in the role for over 20 years.

The construction of the Paint Creek Dam was set to begin in the early fiscal year of 1966 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and would be worked on for four different construction seasons.

A lecture program titled “This Atomic World” was planned for McClain High School by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and the Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies, with Charles Manuel, exhibits manager with special training in nuclear science, to give the presentation.

In sports, the South Central Ohio League was predicted to be a toss-up the whole way through the season as the race for the title was thought to go until the season’s conclusion.

The Ranch Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised “Mothra,” directed by Ishirō Honda, special effects by Eiji Tsuburaya and starring Frankie Sakai, Hiroshi Koizumi, Kyōko Kagawa and The Peanuts.

Flynn’s Market, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including 3 pounds of “the good kind” of bologna for $1, a pound of fresh jowl for 19 cents and three dozen eggs for $1.

This week in 1988, The Press-Gazette reported that Dr. Jim Bodenhamer announced at a meeting of the board of directors for the Highland County Senior Citizens Center that he would will his 13-acre estate to the center “in hopes that his home would be preserved” with housing for the elderly to be built on part of the land.

The Rocky Fork Lake Association planned to sponsor the second annual Hydroplane Regatta at Rocky Fork State Park, with the beginning point of the race to be the east shore of the lake.

The low bid for a resource center for Highland District Hospital came to $957,000, which was reported to be higher than expected, with the Building and Grounds Committee agreeing to table the plans due to the cost.

In sports, the Hillsboro football team, which had made several goal line stands in the game, suffered a heartbreaking loss as the host Springfield Northeast Jets pulled out a 7-6 victory thanks to a touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the game.

The Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised its “comfortably cool” theatres and “Cocktail,” directed by Roger Donaldson and starring Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown and Elisabeth Shue.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located at Southridge Center, Rombach Center and Hillsboro Center in Wilmington and Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including an 18-ounce bottle of grape jelly for 79 cents and a pound of smoked sausage for $1.89.

This week in 2013, The Times-Gazette reported that a Hillsboro police officer “devoted patrol time” during the summer to investigate whether or not Mayor Drew Hastings actually lived in Hillsboro, and later asked for an investigation into the matter based on their findings.

AEP Ohio announced that Hillsboro would be one of 31 communities across Ohio that the company would petition the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to allow them to install new smart meters.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners “neglected” to open bids for the county annex building that housed the Veterans Services Center, with Commissioner Shane Wilkin announcing there was a mistake on the part of the board of commissioners.

A $239,000 bid was accepted for the installation of a synthetic surface for the new track at the Hillsboro High School, with the work to also include overseeing the installation of a final layer of asphalt.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School women’s varsity soccer team failed to come out on top as they played to a 1-1 draw with Wilmington thanks to a goal from Cheyney Myers before Wilmington tied it up on an Allison White goal.

