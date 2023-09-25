HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tessa Gaines, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey traffic control devices.

Allison Florek, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving in marked lanes.

Taylor Ball, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Sept. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lee Koogler, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Patricia Ryan, 74, of Leesburg, was cited for right of way on public highway.

Robert Gibson, 56, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal damaging.

INCIDENTS

A business in the 1500 block of North High Street reported that someone broke in and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

A resident in the 700 block of North West Street reported damage to a window.