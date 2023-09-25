Patriot House to be featured on ABR

The Patriot Public House in Hillsboro will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in early October.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Oct. 6. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Angel Mootz about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Mootz comes from a family of restaurateurs. Her parents, Clyde and Nellie Reffitt, owned Magee’s and the Main Street Diner, both popular Hillsboro eateries. Mootz began working at both diners from a young age and attributes her sense of entrepreneurship to the influence of her father in particular.

Additionally, the restaurant’s decor and logo is a tribute to her father, who loved eagles, according to Mootz. She designed the interior herself with the help of an architect.

Mootz’s drive to establish the Patriot Public House stemmed not only from her desire to carry on her family’s legacy in hospitality but also to contribute to the much-needed economic rejuvenation of Hillsboro.

The spacious, rustic yet modern interior offers two floors for dining and a two-level outdoor patio. The menu consists of American fare with smoked meats, steaks and seafood as a focal point.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on Friday, Oct. 6 from 2-5 p.m. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/ohio/the-patriot-public-house.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.

Open daily, The Patriot Public House is located at 115 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

Submitted by Suzanne Hale, communications specialist, America’s Best Restaurants.