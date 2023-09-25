Mitchell, Mincey are hometown heroes

Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro and Peebles chapters coordinator Bev Mayo, hometown heroes Marilyn Mitchell and Kathy Mincey, and Modern Woodmen Financial Representative Dan Mayo. Submitted photo

The Hillsboro and Peebles chapters of Modern Woodmen of America honored Kathy Mincey and Marilyn Mitchell as hometown heroes for 2023 for all their community work through the years. Certificates were given at a luncheon at the Champions Grill in Washington C.H.

Chapters coordinator Bev Mayo said, “Since Modern Woodmen’s theme this year has been literacy and education, we were pleased to be able to honor these two dedicated retired school teachers who work tirelessly with an after-school program called ASK (After School Kids) for any interested students in the Buckskin School in South Salem. There are approximately 65 students who look forward to Tuesday of every week when they get extra academic instruction as well as getting their tummies filled. There are three different age groups involved: K-1, 2-3 and 4-5. We are proud of these hometown heroes and to be able to honor them in this way.”

With the recognition, Modern Woodmen will be donating $100 to the regional Cincinnati Alzheimer’s Association in Mincey’s honor and $100 to St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Mitchell’s honor.

Hometown hero recipients Mincey and Mitchell had this to say about the event: ”Our project has always been a team effort, relying on many friends from our church and community. The kids in our neighborhood are our number one mission, and they bless us as much as we care for them.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information call financial representative Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445 or Daniel.w.mayo@mwarep.org.

Submitted by Dan Mayo.