Schools partner

Washington High School Principal Brady Streitenberger (left) and McClain High School Principal Matt Shelton met up to record the invitation to join in the joint fundraising effort between the two schools. They are pictured here for the recording at McClain. Submitted photo

McClain High School and Washington High School are joining together to raise money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital ahead of the schools’ Oct. 6 football matchup.

According to McClain Principal Matt Shelton, “We want to combine our efforts and work together to help support Nationwide Children’s Hospital prior to the hospital’s half and full marathon on Oct. 15.”

Washington High School Principal Brady Streitenberger said one of their own has been chosen as a Mile Champion for the hospital’s marathon. That’s third grader Brielle Anderson, who he said has a rare genetic mutation of the 16th chromosome, known as GRIN2A.

“She is just one of many children who are fighters who are served and taken care of by the staff at Nationwide Children’s,” Streitenberger said.

Beginning Monday Sept. 25 and running through the day of the matchup on Oct. 6, collection buckets will be in the main offices of both schools with all the money collected benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Both principals have also invited the involvement of local businesses and community members to help raise as much funds as possible for the children.

And while the schools will be making a combined donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, whichever school raises the most funds gets to have a little fun with its principal. If Tiger Nation comes out on top of the fundraising, Shelton gets his beard shaved, and if Blue Lion Nation raises the most funds, Streitenberger’s head is getting shaved.

This will all take place prior to the Oct. 6 game kickoff.

The principals got together recently at McClain to record their invitation to participate in the fundraiser. This recording will be viewable on McClain’s Daily Roar YouTube and social media.

“While one of us is going to look a lot different by the time our two football teams kickoff Oct. 6,” Streitenberger said, “we are excited to join forces to help support a bigger battle than the one on the football field.”

And while there’s some competitive fun involved, the bottom line is helping to support a hospital dedicated to caring for children.

“We are happy to collaborate with Washington High School in an effort to raise money for a great cause,” Shelton said. “Competition is fun, but we want to raise awareness for the more important things in life.”

The Oct. 6 football game between the McClain Tigers and the Washington Blue Lions is at McClain with kickoff set for 7 p.m. If you can’t make it to a McClain football game, they are live streamed on the McClain Athletic Department’s Facebook page.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.