MT pulls away from McClain late

McClain’s Riley Cummins stretches for extra yardage. Chris Hoppes | Aim Media Midwest McClain’s Andrew Potts breaks into the open during Friday’s 29-20 homecoming loss to Miami Trace. Chris Hoppes | Aim Media Midwest

GREENFIELD — It’s a rivalry that dates back 60 years, to the time of John F. Kennedy and The New Frontier. We’re talking the McClain versus Miami Trace football rivalry.

It was another prime edition of the series when the Panthers visited historic McClain High School for a renewal of Black and White taking on Purple and Gold on the gridiron. It was also homecoming at McClain.

This game was not decided until very late, when Miami Trace had the ball deep in McClain territory. The Tigers could no longer stop the clock and Miami Trace junior quarterback Trey Robinette took a knee twice.

Miami Trace returned home with a veritable convoy back up S.R. 41 with a very hard-fought 29-20 victory.

The Panthers improved to 1-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference and 4-2 overall, while McClain is also now 0-1 and 4-2.

“We knew what we were getting from McClain,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “That’s a physical football team. They’re scrappy; we’re coming to their place. It’s always tough to come (to McClain) and get a win. We were able to figure some things out at halftime. We had some good stops on defense, which was nice. Our defense just played extraordinary on those short down (situations). That was a big difference right there.

McClain coach Keith Penwell said, “The FAC is a gauntlet, it really is. I don’t know if people really understand how good (the conference) is. I feel like we have trended up. (We’re) playing pretty well. But, so is everybody else. There are good football players in this league and good coaching. This is a very competitive league.”

Miami Trace took the opening kickoff and marched down the field. Starting at their own 13-yard line, the Panthers ran the ball 10 times and passed it once, burning the first eight minutes of the game and getting on the board with a 4-yard pass from Robinette to Garrett Guess. Ian Mavis’ kick gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

With carries by Andrew Potts and a pass from quarterback Drake Stapleton to Max Eikenberry, the Tigers moved the ball on their first possession from their own 18 down to the Miami Trace 7-yard line. But then McClain had back-to-back incomplete passes, turning the ball back to the Panthers on downs just one minute into the second quarter.

McClain’s defense had a better result the second time around, forcing the Panthers to punt from around midfield.

The Tigers began at their own 15-yard line and again moved the ball downfield against the Panthers. After a pass interference call on Miami Trace, the Tigers had the ball at the Panther 44-yard line. Stapleton passed to Potts who gained down to the 10-yard line. On a third down and goal to go from the 9, Stapleton ran the ball in to put McClain on the board. Seth Weller’s extra-point kick tied the game. The score came with 27 seconds to play in the first half.

The Panthers couldn’t do much in the waning moments of the half and the teams dispersed to their respective locker rooms with the game tied, 7-7.

McClain took the kick to begin the second half, but soon there was an interception by Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers.

Miami Trace had the ball deep in McClain territory at the 22 at the 9:40 mark of the third quarter. This set the stage for back-to-back outstanding defensive efforts from both teams.

Miami Trace had the ball at the McClain 13 needing one yard for a first down. The Tigers rose to the occasion with a defensive stand and held, regaining possession at their own 13.

McClain picked up a first down out to the 25. From there, the going got really tough. It was Potts for four and Potts for five more setting up a third down and one. It was Potts yet again, trying to bull his way for the first down, but it was short. McClain went for it with another run and was turned aside by the Panther defense.

Miami Trace had the ball at the McClain 34 and on the very first play of the series Robinette found Guess, who eluded a tackler or two and outraced the rest to the end zone. Mavis’ kick gave the Panthers a 14-7 lead with 2:44 to play in the third quarter.

McClain regrouped and began its next possession at its own 34. With a bit more of a mix of pass and run, McClain moved the ball down to Miami Trace’s 3-yard line. Potts carried into the end zone with 9:53 to play in the fourth quarter. However, the Panthers blocked the extra point kick and held a 14-13 lead.

On the next series, Miami Trace began at its own 35-yard line. A trio of Panthers — LeBeau, Robinette and Baker — made their carries and it was LeBeau doing the honors, crossing the goal on a 6-yard run. Cooper Enochs ran in a two-point conversion giving the Panthers a 22-13 lead with 6:33 to play.

The elation over that accomplishment was short-lived. McClain was back on offense at its own 25-yard line. On the first play, Stapleton threw over the middle and found Eikenberry and he was able to avoid defenders and race untouched for 75 yards. The clock stopped with 6:17 remaining. Weller’s extra-point was good, setting the score at 22-20.

Both teams had given and received a few shots at this point.

The Panthers had the ball at their own 26-yard line, 6:11 left to play. It was Baker, then LeBeau and another run and then LeBeau again, putting the ball at the McClain 40-yard line. From there, Robinette broke away and scored with 3:15 to go. Mavis made the kick and again the Panthers had a nine-point lead.

This time, the lead would hold.

The Tigers set up at their own 26-yard line. McClain moved the ball out to mid-field. It was fourth and one at the 50 with two minutes to play. It was not going to be easy to score nine points in that time. The Tigers tried to run for the first down, but were denied and Miami Trace took over at the McClain 49-yard line.

McClain used its timeouts, the last one coming with 57 seconds to play. The Panthers, deep in McClain territory, took a knee twice, sending the clock to zeros and emerging with the 29-20 victory.

Miami Trace will be back home next week to host Jackson.

The Tigers will visit Chillicothe.

In other FAC games Friday, the Jackson Ironmen (5-1) defeated the Washington Blue Lions (3-3), 49-21, and Hillsboro (3-3) beat Chillicothe (1-5), 23-17, in overtime.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.