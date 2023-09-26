Hillsboro 13th, McClain 16th

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.

There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII. The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Canton McKinley (5-1) 14.2753, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (5-1) 13.9167, 3. Wadsworth (5-1) 13.75, 4. Cleveland Heights (5-1) 13.4646, 5. Massillon Jackson (4-2) 9.5833, 6. Lorain (5-1) 9.5333, 7. Mentor (3-3) 8.8167, 8. Medina (4-2) 7.9833, 9. Berea-Midpark (3-3) 7.7833, 10. Strongsville (3-3) 6.0333, 11. Canton GlenOak (2-4) 4.3056, 12. Euclid (1-5) 3.053, 13. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-5) 3.0221, 14. Cle. John Marshall (1-4) 1.7395, 15. Brunswick (0-6) 0, 15. Elyria (0-6) 0, 15. Parma Normandy (0-5) 0, 15. Stow-Munroe Falls (0-6) 0

Region 2 – 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-1) 15.95, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-1) 14.2333, 3. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-1) 12.8333, 4. Findlay (5-1) 12.5, 5. Centerville (5-1) 12.4333, 6. Perrysburg (6-0) 12.3333, 7. Dublin Coffman (5-1) 12.0833, 8. Tol. Whitmer (4-2) 10.25, 9. Kettering Fairmont (4-2) 9.8, 10. Delaware Hayes (5-1) 9.25, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-3) 8.8, 12. Miamisburg (4-2) 6.9667, 13. Dublin Jerome (2-4) 4.5833, 14. Springfield (2-4) 3.9014, 15. Marysville (2-4) 3.4167, 16. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-5) 2.346, 17. Beavercreek (2-4) 1.75

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Bradley (6-0) 17.35, 2. Pickerington North (6-0) 15.2551, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (6-0) 13.55, 4. Hilliard Darby (4-2) 11.6, 5. Hilliard Davidson (4-2) 10.9, 6. Grove City (4-2) 10.4167, 7. Westerville North (5-1) 10.3333, 8. Thomas Worthington (5-1) 9.8667, 9. Pickerington Central (3-3) 8.25, 10. Upper Arlington (4-2) 7.3, 11. Lancaster (3-3) 7.1833, 12. New Albany (2-4) 5.1833, 13. Groveport-Madison (3-3) 3.7667, 14. Newark (2-4) 3.0167, 15. Galloway Westland (1-5) 1.55, 16. Reynoldsburg (0-6) 0, 16. Westerville Central (0-6) 0

Region 4 – 1. Milford (6-0) 16.0833, 2. Cin. Princeton (6-0) 15.6, 3. Cin. Elder (4-2) 10.1658, 4. Cin. St. Xavier (3-3) 9.7172, 5. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-3) 8.9596, 6. Hamilton (4-2) 8.8833, 7. West Chester Lakota West (4-2) 8.8333, 8. Mason (3-3) 7.1, 9. Cin. Sycamore (3-3) 5.8, 10. Middletown (3-3) 5.7167, 11. Lebanon (3-3) 4.9833, 12. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-3) 4.3333, 13. Cin. Oak Hills (2-4) 4.1167, 14. Cin. Western Hills (2-4) 2.4667, 15. Springboro (1-5) 2.1333, 16. Fairfield (1-5) 1.7333, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (1-5) 1.0833, 18. Cin. Colerain (0-6) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-6) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-0) 15.5163, 2. Painesville Riverside (6-0) 14.5667, 3. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-0) 14.3905, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (6-0) 13, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-2) 10.3333, 6. Shaker Hts. (6-0) 9.5667, 7. Hudson (4-2) 9.2854, 8. Austintown-Fitch (4-2) 6.9091, 9. Barberton (3-3) 6.351, 10. Garfield Hts. (3-3) 5.8167, 11. Cle. John Hay (3-3) 5.0595, 12. Akron Firestone (3-3) 4.5167, 13. Mayfield (3-3) 4.5, 14. Warren G. Harding (2-4) 4.0969, 15. Eastlake North (2-4) 4.0667, 16. Cle. Benedictine (3-3) 4.0189, 17. Ashtabula Lakeside (2-4) 3.8333, 18. Solon (1-5) 2.7, 19. Twinsburg (2-4) 2.4167, 20. Maple Hts. (2-4) 2.35

Region 6 – 1. Avon (6-0) 17.1944, 2. Avon Lake (5-1) 13.4167, 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-2) 9.85, 4. North Ridgeville (5-1) 9.3333, 5. Westlake (5-1) 8.9596, 6. Medina Highland (5-1) 8.4167, 7. Oregon Clay (3-3) 7.1833, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-2) 6.8, 9. Olmsted Falls (4-2) 6.2833, 10. Sylvania Southview (3-3) 5.1667, 11. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 5.0833, 12. Lakewood (2-4) 4.8131, 13. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-4) 4.7, 14. Amherst Steele (3-3) 4.0167, 15. Tol. St. John’s (3-3) 3.8325, 16. Tol. Start (2-4) 3.5833, 17. Holland Springfield (2-4) 3.5667, 18. Grafton Midview (2-4) 2.9333, 19. Fremont Ross (1-5) 2.6167, 20. Tol. Bowsher (2-4) 2.4667

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (6-0) 18.6803, 2. Canal Winchester (6-0) 12.4, 3. Uniontown Lake (5-1) 12.2833, 4. Green (4-2) 9.3167, 5. Cols. Northland (5-1) 9.0167, 6. Westerville South (4-2) 8.9667, 7. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (5-1) 8.9621, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-3) 7.9592, 9. Cols. Briggs (4-2) 6.8667, 10. Cols. St. Charles (4-2) 6.6, 11. Massillon Perry (3-3) 5.2667, 12. Marion Harding (2-4) 4.0667, 13. North Canton Hoover (2-3) 3.9889, 14. Cols. Walnut Ridge (1-5) 3.6768, 15. Ashville Teays Valley (3-3) 3.6167, 16. Sunbury Big Walnut (2-4) 3.4667, 17. Cols. Independence (1-5) 3.2667, 18. Grove City Central Crossing (2-4) 3.2333, 19. Wooster (2-4) 3.0667, 20. Mount Vernon (1-5) 2.15

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Anderson (5-1) 14.9667, 2. Cin. Withrow (5-1) 12.4167, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (5-1) 10.5833, 4. Kings Mills Kings (4-2) 9.3, 4. Harrison (4-2) 9.3, 6. Clayton Northmont (3-3) 9.2652, 7. Troy (5-1) 9.1793, 8. Xenia (4-2) 9.1, 9. Cin. LaSalle (4-2) 8.267, 10. Loveland (3-3) 7.5667, 11. Sidney (4-2) 6.7333, 12. Lima Senior (4-2) 6.1167, 13. Riverside Stebbins (3-3) 4.6167, 14. Fairborn (2-4) 4.3167, 15. Cin. Turpin (2-4) 3.3833, 16. Oxford Talawanda (1-5) 2.0667, 17. Trenton Edgewood (1-5) 1.55, 18. Hamilton Ross (1-5) 1, 18. Day. Belmont (1-4) 1, 20. Piqua (1-5) 0.9167

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Youngstown Ursuline (6-0) 15.3308, 2. Geneva (5-1) 12.8833, 3. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1) 12.7279, 4. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-1) 12.1, 5. Aurora (5-1) 9.85, 6. Madison (5-1) 9.6, 7. Gates Mills Hawken (4-2) 9.25, 8. Alliance (4-2) 9.1167, 8. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-2) 9.1167, 10. Hunting Valley University School (4-2) 8.7551, 11. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 8.6667, 12. New Philadelphia (4-2) 8.2333, 13. Akron East (5-1) 8.1005, 14. Canfield (3-3) 7.4646, 15. Chardon (3-3) 7.1701, 16. Kent Roosevelt (4-2) 6.45, 17. Alliance Marlington (4-2) 5.9592, 18. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-3) 5.0333, 19. Chesterland West Geauga (2-4) 4.9667, 20. Youngstown Chaney (2-3) 4.9111

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (6-0) 16.1864, 2. Norton (6-0) 15.65, 3. Medina Buckeye (6-0) 12.45, 4. Mansfield Senior (4-2) 11.2333, 5. Ontario (6-0) 11.1833, 6. Tiffin Columbian (5-1) 10.9667, 7. Defiance (5-1) 9.4333, 8. Rocky River (5-1) 9.1837, 9. Bay Village Bay (5-1) 8.9773, 10. Sandusky (3-3) 8.6833, 11. Clyde (4-2) 7.9773, 12. Bowling Green (4-2) 6.6833, 13. Ashland (4-2) 6.5, 14. Norwalk (3-3) 5.6, 15. Maumee (3-3) 5.5, 16. Richfield Revere (3-3) 4.9333, 17. Lexington (3-3) 4.7833, 18. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-3) 4.5833, 19. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-3) 3.9833, 20. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-3) 3.8667

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (6-0) 14.7333, 2. London (6-0) 13.2, 3. Cols. Hamilton Township (6-0) 11.4, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 10.3636, 5. Granville (6-0) 10.2167, 6. Jackson (5-1) 9.6, 7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-2) 9.2333, 8. Bellefontaine (4-2) 8.6833, 9. New Concord John Glenn (5-1) 7.8, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-2) 7.6667, 11. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-3) 6.3333, 12. Cols. South (4-2) 5.9369, 13. Marietta (3-3) 4.7801, 14. Bexley (2-4) 4.3167, 15. Cols. Beechcroft (3-3) 3.9833, 16. The Plains Athens (2-4) 2.65, 17. Zanesville (1-5) 1.8333, 18. Circleville (1-5) 1.7, 19. Chillicothe (1-5) 1.5051, 20. Cols. Centennial (1-5) 0.9167

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (6-0) 15.3167, 2. Trotwood-Madison (4-2) 10.4646, 3. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-1) 9.9, 4. Celina (5-1) 9.8333, 5. Vandalia Butler (4-2) 9.1333, 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-2) 8.3667, 7. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-2) 8.1944, 8. New Richmond (5-1) 8, 9. Wilmington (4-2) 7.4833, 10. Wapakoneta (4-2) 5.8333, 11. Bellbrook (3-3) 5.7, 12. Elida (4-2) 4.9167, 13. Hillsboro (3-3) 4.4833, 14. Day. Carroll (2-4) 4.2667, 15. Mount Orab Western Brown (2-4) 4.25, 16. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-4) 4.2167, 17. Monroe (2-4) 3.9833, 17. Day. Oakwood (2-4) 3.9833, 19. Franklin (2-4) 3.6167, 20. Cin. Aiken (2-4) 2.65

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Canton South (6-0) 13.3667, 2. Streetsboro (5-1) 10.8788, 3. Mentor Lake Cath. (5-1) 10.7, 4. Niles McKinley (5-1) 10, 5. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-2) 9.8333, 6. Beloit West Branch (5-1) 9.7167, 7. Struthers (4-2) 9.6313, 8. Poland Seminary (5-1) 8.7333, 9. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-2) 7.3833, 10. Lisbon Beaver (4-2) 7.25, 11. Girard (4-2) 6.35, 12. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-2) 5.4833, 13. Peninsula Woodridge (3-3) 4.7833, 14. East Liverpool (4-2) 3.8333, 15. Mogadore Field (2-4) 3.3157, 16. Akron Buchtel (2-4) 3.0278, 17. Hubbard (3-3) 2.9269, 18. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-4) 2.2167, 19. Pepper Pike Orange (2-4) 2.1667, 20. Ravenna (1-5) 1.8939

Region 14 – 1. Sandusky Perkins (5-0) 13.9667, 2. Shelby (5-1) 10.9667, 3. Cle. Glenville (4-1) 10.2371, 4. Bellevue (3-3) 8.6439, 5. Van Wert (3-3) 8.4833, 6. Galion (4-2) 7.2, 7. Millersburg West Holmes (4-2) 6.6167, 8. Oberlin Firelands (3-3) 6.35, 9. Lima Bath (4-2) 6.3167, 10. Wauseon (4-2) 6.2833, 11. Bryan (3-3) 5.2833, 12. Vermilion (3-3) 4.9, 13. Napoleon (2-4) 3.7, 14. Caledonia River Valley (2-4) 3.6167, 15. Elyria Cath. (2-4) 3.5505, 16. Kenton (2-4) 3.4833, 17. St. Marys Memorial (2-4) 3.1333, 18. Upper Sandusky (3-3) 3.0667, 19. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 2.7273, 20. Bellville Clear Fork (1-5) 2.2833

Region 15 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (6-0) 14.4667, 2. Steubenville (5-1) 13.4811, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (6-0) 11.4167, 4. St. Clairsville (5-1) 10.5, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-2) 9.8333, 6. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-1) 9.6, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (5-1) 9.2333, 8. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-1) 8.5333, 9. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-1) 8.4388, 10. Cols. East (5-1) 8.1338, 11. Newark Licking Valley (4-2) 7.8167, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-2) 7.7222, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-1) 7.6869, 14. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-2) 6.9833, 15. Carrollton (3-3) 4.9667, 16. McConnelsville Morgan (3-3) 3.3167, 17. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-4) 3.15, 18. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-4) 2.9333, 19. Hebron Lakewood (2-4) 2.6667, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-4) 2.5667

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) 18.05, 2. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 12.1, 3. Springfield Shawnee (5-1) 10.55, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (5-1) 10.25, 5. Cin. Taft (4-2) 10.15, 6. Eaton (5-1) 8.3833, 7. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-3) 7.6167, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-2) 7.5556, 9. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-2) 7.45, 10. Waverly (4-2) 7.3611, 11. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-2) 7.2568, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-2) 6.55, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (3-3) 6.4667, 14. Cin. Indian Hill (4-2) 6.3667, 15. Reading (4-2) 5.9667, 16. Greenfield McClain (4-2) 5.85, 17. Cleves Taylor (3-3) 5.6167, 18. Urbana (5-1) 5.2626, 19. Day. Dunbar (3-2) 4.0742, 20. Batavia (2-4) 2.7833

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Perry (6-0) 15.3667, 2. Creston Norwayne (6-0) 12.1, 3. Canfield South Range (5-1) 11.5126, 4. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-2) 8.4333, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (6-0) 7.835, 6. Lorain Clearview (5-1) 7.8, 7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-1) 6.8667, 8. Richmond Edison (5-1) 6.0556, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-2) 5.7667, 10. Conneaut (4-2) 5.1667, 11. Chagrin Falls (3-3) 4.4833, 12. Burton Berkshire (3-3) 4.3384, 13. Cortland Lakeview (3-3) 4.3, 14. Smithville (4-2) 4.25, 15. Mantua Crestwood (4-2) 4.0167, 16. Sheffield Brookside (3-3) 3.4333, 17. Navarre Fairless (2-4) 3.3833, 18. Youngstown Liberty (2-4) 3.2833, 18. Orrville (3-3) 3.2833, 20. Wooster Triway (2-4) 2.6333

Region 18 – 1. Milan Edison (6-0) 12.3, 2. Liberty Center (6-0) 11.5333, 3. Oak Harbor (6-0) 10.1333, 4. Archbold (5-1) 9.9167, 5. Coldwater (6-0) 9.7, 6. Genoa Area (5-1) 8.7333, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-1) 8.5833, 8. Pemberville Eastwood (5-1) 7.0333, 9. Marengo Highland (4-2) 6.6667, 10. Huron (4-2) 6.6463, 11. Marion Pleasant (4-2) 5.9, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-2) 5.3833, 13. Willard (4-2) 3.9318, 14. Spencerville (2-4) 3.5, 15. Port Clinton (2-4) 2.9167, 16. Delta (3-3) 2.6167, 17. Tontogany Otsego (2-4) 2.6, 18. Fredericktown (2-4) 2.5333, 19. Northwood (2-4) 2.4235, 20. Bloomdale Elmwood (1-5) 1.7667

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (5-1) 13.1591, 2. Proctorville Fairland (5-1) 11.899, 3. Zanesville West Muskingum (5-1) 11.5167, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 11.4889, 5. Portsmouth West (5-1) 11.1717, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-0) 10.3167, 7. Barnesville (6-0) 9.7071, 8. Cols. Africentric (5-1) 8.65, 9. South Point (4-2) 7.4621, 10. Utica (5-1) 7.1167, 11. Belmont Union Local (4-2) 7.1088, 12. Heath (4-2) 6.8833, 13. Minford (3-2) 5.7667, 14. Centerburg (3-3) 5.6333, 15. Wheelersburg (3-3) 5.1288, 16. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-2) 5.0667, 17. Portsmouth (3-3) 5.05, 18. Chesapeake (3-3) 4.7449, 19. New Lexington (3-3) 4.2167, 20. Piketon (4-2) 3.9268

Region 20 – 1. Germantown Valley View (6-0) 12.8, 2. Waynesville (5-1) 11.1667, 3. Brookville (5-1) 8.4833, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (4-2) 7.7167, 5. Middletown Madison (4-2) 7.5333, 6. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-2) 6.0167, 7. Springfield Northeastern (4-2) 5.55, 8. Blanchester (4-2) 5.5, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-2) 5.3833, 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-2) 4.7525, 11. Bethel-Tate (3-3) 4.5909, 12. Cin. Mariemont (3-3) 4.4667, 13. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-2) 4.4111, 14. Casstown Miami East (3-3) 4.1333, 15. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-3) 3.7534, 16. Williamsport Westfall (3-3) 3.6333, 17. Carlisle (2-4) 3.5667, 18. Jamestown Greeneview (3-3) 3.45, 19. Cin. Madeira (2-4) 3.4, 20. Cin. Finneytown (3-3) 3.1088

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (5-1) 9.6224, 2. Rootstown (6-0) 9.5, 3. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (5-1) 8.4833, 4. Hanoverton United (5-1) 7.35, 5. Mogadore (4-1) 6.4545, 6. Andover Pymatuning Valley (3-3) 6.45, 7. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-1) 6.0778, 8. Mineral Ridge (4-2) 5.5, 9. Ravenna Southeast (5-1) 5.4333, 10. Canton Central Cath. (3-3) 5.0333, 11. Leavittsburg LaBrae (3-3) 4.7333, 12. Rittman (4-2) 4.5667, 13. Brookfield (3-3) 4.4667, 14. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-2) 3.65, 15. Middlefield Cardinal (3-3) 3.5167, 16. Columbiana Crestview (2-4) 2.9833, 17. Columbiana (2-4) 2.6667, 17. Atwater Waterloo (2-4) 2.6667, 19. Newton Falls (3-3) 2.6167, 20. Orwell Grand Valley (2-4) 2.1667

Region 22 – 1. Bluffton (6-0) 9.3167, 2. Collins Western Reserve (5-1) 7.95, 3. Carey (4-2) 7.8, 4. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-1) 7.5606, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (6-0) 6.9833, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-1) 6.835, 7. Columbus Grove (4-2) 6, 8. Ashland Mapleton (3-3) 4.8667, 9. Sullivan Black River (4-2) 4.85, 10. Attica Seneca East (3-3) 4.6833, 11. Kansas Lakota (3-3) 4.6591, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (3-3) 4.3, 13. Defiance Tinora (3-3) 4.2333, 14. Ashland Crestview (2-4) 3.25, 15. Paulding (4-2) 2.9333, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-3) 2.8939, 17. Van Buren (2-4) 2.7, 18. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-3) 2.6333, 19. Castalia Margaretta (3-3) 2.5404, 20. Metamora Evergreen (2-4) 2.5167

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (6-0) 13.7333, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0) 11.6167, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (4-1) 8.075, 4. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-2) 7.3333, 5. Martins Ferry (4-2) 6.6667, 6. Marion Elgin (6-0) 6.4333, 7. Newcomerstown (4-2) 6.2667, 8. Glouster Trimble (3-2) 6.0444, 9. Nelsonville-York (5-1) 5.904, 10. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-2) 5.8167, 11. Howard East Knox (4-2) 5.6, 12. Galion Northmor (4-2) 5.5333, 13. Grandview Hts. (4-2) 5.35, 14. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-3) 3.8333, 15. Bellaire (3-3) 3.7146, 16. Grove City Christian (3-3) 3.6, 17. Loudonville (2-4) 3.2833, 18. Crooksville (3-3) 3.15, 19. Mount Gilead (2-4) 2.7833, 20. Johnstown Northridge (1-5) 2.7667

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (6-0) 12.8333, 2. Versailles (5-1) 10.2833, 3. West Liberty-Salem (6-0) 9.9, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-1) 9.6667, 5. Cin. Country Day (6-0) 9, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (5-1) 7.6, 7. Anna (3-3) 5.3167, 8. New Paris National Trail (3-3) 4.9167, 9. Rockford Parkway (2-4) 3.4667, 10. New Lebanon Dixie (3-3) 2.8939, 11. Cin. Deer Park (2-4) 2.3167, 12. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-3) 2.3091, 13. Harrod Allen East (1-5) 2.1833, 14. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-4) 1.95, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-4) 1.7833, 16. Troy Christian (2-4) 1.6167, 17. Lucasville Valley (1-5) 1.55, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-5) 1.4667, 19. Arcanum (2-4) 1.1667, 20. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-5) 1.15

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Malvern (5-1) 9.9167, 2. Danville (6-0) 9.7333, 3. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-1) 9.4798, 4. Dalton (4-1) 9.0989, 5. Toronto (5-1) 7.375, 6. Lucas (4-2) 7.2833, 7. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-0) 7.2629, 8. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-2) 7.1288, 9. New Middletown Springfield (4-2) 6.7833, 10. Monroeville (4-2) 6.2197, 11. Lowellville (5-1) 6.2167, 12. McDonald (4-2) 5.8833, 13. Norwalk St. Paul (3-3) 5.8561, 14. Lisbon David Anderson (4-2) 5.85, 15. Salineville Southern (4-2) 4.0833, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (3-3) 2.85, 17. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-4) 1.8737, 18. Richmond Hts. (1-5) 1.8537, 19. Plymouth (2-4) 1.7833, 20. New Washington Buckeye Central (2-4) 1.1667, 20. Windham (2-4) 1.1667

Region 26 – 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-0) 11.6333, 2. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-0) 9.4, 3. McComb (5-1) 9.3, 4. Tiffin Calvert (5-0) 9.2667, 5. Antwerp (6-0) 8.7, 6. Leipsic (6-0) 8.55, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (4-2) 7.5333, 8. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-0) 7, 9. Defiance Ayersville (5-1) 6.9, 10. Convoy Crestview (5-1) 6.0167, 11. Arlington (4-2) 5.6667, 12. Lima Central Cath. (3-3) 5.5, 13. Edon (4-2) 5.0697, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (4-2) 4.7833, 14. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-2) 4.7833, 16. Pioneer North Central (5-1) 4.7677, 17. Montpelier (4-2) 3.8308, 18. Ada (2-4) 3.2667, 19. Delphos St. John’s (3-3) 3.25, 20. Gibsonburg (2-4) 2.9495

Region 27 – 1. Reedsville Eastern (5-1) 8.7904, 2. Caldwell (6-0) 8.2667, 3. Beaver Eastern (6-0) 6.596, 4. Beallsville (5-1) 5.4956, 5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-2) 4.9596, 6. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (4-2) 4.65, 7. Hannibal River (3-2) 4.4727, 8. Waterford (4-2) 4.3167, 9. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-3) 3.9545, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (3-3) 3.3204, 11. Crown City South Gallia (4-2) 2.9405, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-3) 2.65, 13. Shadyside (2-4) 2.4924, 14. Corning Miller (3-3) 2.4571, 15. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-3) 2.2775, 16. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-4) 2.2167, 17. Bridgeport (2-4) 1.25, 18. Racine Southern (1-5) 0.9369, 19. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (1-5) 0.5833, 19. Franklin Furnace Green (1-5) 0.5833

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) 13.35, 2. Ansonia (6-0) 10.6333, 3. DeGraff Riverside (5-1) 8.0833, 4. Cedarville (5-1) 6.9333, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (4-1) 6.4114, 6. Minster (5-1) 6.4, 7. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (4-2) 6.2333, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (5-1) 6.1979, 9. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-2) 5.9, 10. Mechanicsburg (3-3) 4.7167, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-3) 4.5253, 12. Bradford (3-2) 4.1787, 13. Fort Loramie (3-3) 4.1, 14. New Bremen (3-3) 3.8333, 15. St. Henry (1-5) 1.7833, 16. Fayetteville-Perry (1-5) 0.9874, 17. Lockland (1-4) 0.8, 18. Springfield Cath. Central (1-5) 0.75, 18. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-5) 0.75, 20. Hamilton New Miami (1-5) 0.6667

Submitted by Tim Stried, director of media relations, Ohio High School Athletic Association.