Three teams blanked at sectional Three teams blanked at sectional Three teams blanked at sectional

No Highland County teams or individuals were able to advance in postseason action when the Division II Southeast Sectional Girls Golf Tournament was played Monday at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Lynchburg-Clay finished fifth, McClain ninth and Fairfield 11th out of the 12 schools that fielded a full team.

Team scores were: Circleville 326, Westfall 342, Manchester 379, West Union 398, Lynchburg-Clay 416, North Adams 427, Zane Trace 436, Logan Elm 440, McClain 449, Peebles 482, Fairfield 495 and Eastern Brown 545.

The top four teams move on to the district, leaving Lynchburg-Clay one place short.

Elaina Seeley from Circleville was the individual medalist, shooting a 3-under par 67.

The individuals with the four lowest scores not on a team already advancing to the district also advance to district action. They were Sydney Ater of Adena, Peyton Everett of New Lexington, Mary Helber of Zane Trace and Emmy Holt of North Adams

Lynchburg-Clay individual scores were: Autumn Wilkin 94, Sarah McKinney 111, Alexis Knisley 100, Kira Stratton 111 and Ava Doughman 134.

McClain individual scores were: Kaylin Sterling3 101, Jacolyn Bolender 114, Abbie Lovett 111, Avery Murphy 123 and Reese Roble 128.

Fairfield individual scores were: McKinley Cox 117, Makayla Brown 132, Rmmy Caudill 122, Allison Pavey 124 and Aylah Humphreys 154.

Information for this story was provided by Derrick Lyons, McClain girls golf coach.