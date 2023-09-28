GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

John Turner, 58, Greenfield, was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

Sept. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cameron Renner, 19, Chillicothe, was arrested for attempted aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and possessing a firearm while under disability.

Jesse Wheaton, 51, Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Brittany Howard, 26, Martinsville, was arrested for a probation violation.

Christy Henderson, 43, Greenfield, was issued a summons for cruelty to animals.

Sept. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shyanne Rosier, 23, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.

Sheridon Riffle, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for theft, safe cracking and burglary.

Sept. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robin Pickell, 62, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.

Sept. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Barbara Willett, 54, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation and speed.

Timothy Seitz, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation.

Sarah Schwalbauch, 35, Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant out of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Anna Elhers, 25, Greenfield, was issued citation for failure to yield.

Sept. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Harley Mussetter, 29, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension, driver view obstructed and fictitious tags.

Katelin Rodgers, 23, Leesburg, was issued citations for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

Kade Rinehart, 28, Greenfield, was issued citations for expired tags and assured clear distance ahead.

Sept. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Holt, 36, Springfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, expired tags, failure to display and a parole violation.

Bradley Oiler, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Justin Brooks, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and marked lanes.