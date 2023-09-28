HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Sept. 24

INCIDENT

A resident of the 3800 block of Carmel Road reported a theft. This incident remains under investigation.

Sept. 25

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to a report of an ATV theft in the 5000 block of Carmel Road. This incident remains under investigation.

Sept. 26

INCIDENTS/CHARGE

A resident of the 4100 Block of Sweeney Lane reported fraud.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Highland Trail North to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Richard L. Washburn, 30, Chillicothe, was charged with domestic violence.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tristen M. Nelson, 20, Sardinia, driving under suspension.

Daven J. Reuss, 22, Sardinia, driving under suspension.

Hailey L. Suiter, 20, Seaman, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle.

Misty A. May, 52, Hillsboro, OVI.