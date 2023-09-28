MHS girls roll past Trace

McClain’s Mylie Lovett (5) and Lara Henson are pictured in Tuesday’s 6-1 Frontier Athletic Conference victory over Miami Trace.

GREENFIELD — It was the second meeting of the 2023 season for Miami Trace’s girls varsity soccer team and their peers from McClain High School on Tuesday with the hosting Tigers coming out on top, 6-1, in Frontier Athletic Conference action.

The teams played at Miami Trace High School on Aug. 31 and that match ended in a 3-3 tie.

McClain improved 4-4-1 overall, 3-3-1 in the FAC.

Miami Trace slipped to 5-6-2 overall, 1-4-2 in the conference.

McClain held at 4-0 halftime lead.

“We came out and played really hard,” McClain head coach Blain Bergstrom said. “We scored on a corner kick. Bailey Parson hit a nice corner kick and Addie Olaker ran through the ball and put it in the net.”

Olaker scored the first two goals for McClain.

Luca Matesic scored the next four goals for the hat-trick, plus one.

Nora Morrison scored unassisted for Miami Trace.

In addition to Parson, Lindsey Hutchinson, Larah Henson and Paisley Pryor each had one assist for McClain.

Bergstrom explained the play by Pryor.

“Paisley Pryor had a really nice play where we dribbled down the right side and she crossed it right in and Luca was there,” Bergstrom said. “It was a perfect play.”

Hillsboro was to play at Miami Trace on Thursday. The Indians were 5-6-0 overall, 4-3-0 in the conference.

Jackson defeated Hillsboro Tuesday, 2-0, improving to 9-1-2 overall. Jackson is setting the pace in the FAC at 6-0-1.

Washington was 1-13-0 overall, 0-7-0 in the FAC.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.