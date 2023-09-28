Panthers pull away from Tigers

McClain’s Lyle White (left) battles Miami Trace’s Andrew Trout for control of the ball Tuesday. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace High School boy’s soccer team visited McClain High School on Tuesday for a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Tigers. It was another in a series of tough, physical matches between the two teams of cats as Trace’s defense held McClain scoreless in the second half to prevail, 6-2.

The Panthers led 3-2 at the end of the first 40 minutes of play.

Miami Trace had 19 shots on goal and McClain had 11.

Both of McClain’s goals were scored by Brynnen Babbs. Seth Weller had both assists.

“The first time (against McClain) we dug ourselves quite the hole,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “At one point we were trailing, one goal to four. We (scored) a second goal and then one of our players got a second yellow card, which is a red, and we were reduced to 10 players on the field. At that point we were playing a man down but we were still able to come back to tie them, 4-4. This one definitely feels good. They got us twice last year. I believe that makes us 2-3-1 in the (FAC). We beat Hillsboro earlier and we’ve lost to Jackson (once) and Chilly twice.

“We came out with solid energy from the beginning. Our play was really good and our energy was good. (McClain) is very dangerous on corner kicks and throw-ins. They really feed the ball into the box. Their players are aggressive and they get to the ball. They made us pay a couple of times.”

Miami Trace improved to 5-7-1 overall.

McClain fell to 2-6-2 overall, 0-5-1 in the FAC.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.