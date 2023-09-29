Adena Health pauses cardiac surgeries

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Health has temporarily paused its cardiac surgical program effective Thursday. The decision was made after an internal review and following an initial assessment by HealthLinx, a top heath care operations consultancy firm.

During this time, Adena will continue to work with its providers and staff to develop a plan to better improve operational efficiency and effectiveness to better serve and ensure the health and well-being of its patients and employees.

To be clear, the organization’s objective with this decision is to make the health system an even better, stronger resource for the patients who rely on Adena Health for their cardiovascular care.

During the temporary pause to cardiac surgeries, all patients who are scheduled to receive surgical care through this group will be connected with its partners at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to ensure continuity of care with minimal interruption.

It is important to note that this temporary pause only affects cardiac surgeries. Adena cardiology, and thoracic and vascular surgery, are not affected by this decision and will continue to provide their services including cardiac catheterization and incoming emergent MIs (STEMI and non-STEMIs).

Adena will continue to work with its providers and staff to assess the flow of patient management and make recommendations for how to best resume its cardiac surgery program. The cardiovascular program is experiencing significant growth, and this evaluation and temporary restructuring process will allow these teams to flourish internally which, in turn, will deliver the best patient care possible.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, manager external communications, Adena Health.