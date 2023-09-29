Search for body, factory layoffs and manslaughter

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1928, The Greenfield Republican reported that the dedication of the new armory in Greenfield was held and “well-attended” following its completion around two months prior, with it being transferred to the local Howitzer Company.

The trophies won by The Howitzer Company at Camp Perry were exhibited, as a large cup was given for the highest attendance of any company, one for the highest score in pistol shooting and another won by Private James Ramsey for three-inch trench mortar gun marksmanship.

Multiple changes were made to arrival and departure trains of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, as the No. 21 westbound train had its arrival time changed from 6:42 a.m. to 6:32 and the No. 11 westbound train from 12:30 p.m. to 12:39 p.m., among others.

A car owned by a Mrs. A. Winfough was stolen on a Saturday and authorities, said “yet no trace of it has been found,” as the car had been parked “with ignition and doors locked.”

In sports, the Greenfield Athletics baseball team finished up its season at Washington C.H. with a 5-1 loss to the Fayette countians, as Greenfield starter Dick Wells gave up four runs on five hits.

IGA Stores advertised multiple products, including a package of grape nuts for 15 cents, five bars of Procter and Gamble soap for 19 cents, three full cans of cleanser for 10 cents and four packages of macaroni spaghetti noodles for 28 cents.

This week in 1953, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that dragging operations continued at Rocky Fork Lake for the search of a body following a disappearance after two motorboat collided.

The Rev. V.W. Hoffman was unanimously voted by the members of the First Baptist Church to become the pastor as the Rev. Linden Wilson, the former pastor, tendered his resignation in the summer.

A Highland County grand jury was scheduled to convene about 13 different cases, including Charles Groom for involuntary manslaughter and Bill Mustard for “maliciously destroying” a fence.

Ten different members of the Greenfield Chamber of Commerce attended a meeting of around 65 Sabina business people and professionals focused on the possibility of creating a Sabina chamber.

In sports, the McClain Tigers obliterated the Frankfort High Bobcats on McClain Field, 37-13, thanks to “superior heft, manpower and finesse” in the second half of the affair.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “The Lone Hand,” starring Joel McCrea, James Arness and Barbara Hale, and “Jamaica Run,” starring Ray Milland, Arlene Dahl and Wendell Corey.

Rhoten Chevrolet and Cadillac, located at 1020 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 1936 Chevrolet Coupe for $69, a 1951 Chevrolet four-door Deluxe for $995 and a 1950 Chevrolet two-ton, two-speed cab and chassis for $695.

This week in 1978, The Press-Gazette reported that $117,212.35 was spent at the Highland County Jr. Livestock sale, with around $87,000 going to steer exhibitors, around $14,000 to swine exhibitors and around $15,000 to sheep exhibitors.

The Hillsboro Board of Education announced that it planned to use most of its permanent improvement fund to help fund the completion of a new athletic building, with around $16,438 to be spent from the fund on the facility.

Enrollment at Hillsboro City Schools had fallen slightly the last couple of years despite at peak in 1976, with figures showing that 2,469 students were enrolled in 1978, down from 2,498 in 1977 and 2,578 in 1976.

Senator Anthony Celebrezze was scheduled to be a speaker for a dinner sponsored by the Highland County Democratic Party at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center.

In sports, the Hillsboro’s varsity football team lost by a score of 14-8 to Columbus Wehrle despite the opposition fumbling the ball six times, rushing for only 28 yards and passing for only 18 thanks to some injuries, key flags and some “bad breaks.”

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Damien: Omen II,” the second installment of “The Omen” franchise, directed by Don Taylor and starring William Holden and Lee Grant.

Haines’ Town and Country Stores, located in Wilmington, Blanchester and Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including Carter print gowns for $2.87, diaper sets for $4.50 and baby shawls for $3.97.

This week in 2003, The Times-Gazette reported on Greenfield Community Development Director Cindi Pearce’s announcement that the organization planned to create a community garden available to local residents.

The fourth annual Operation Christmas Child Gospel Concert was scheduled at the Hillsboro Church of Christ with the performers including Herb Day, Sherry Rinehart, New Grace Revival and Amber Williams.

Bright Local School District Superintendent Dee Wright announced that there would be multiple public forums for comment focused on the permanent improvement levy coming in the November election.

Candle-lite announced that it planned to lay off around 95 hourly plant employees at its Leesburg production site, with “declining business conditions” said to be the reason for the layoffs.

In sports, the Hillsboro girls varsity soccer team picked up a 3-2 win over Zane Trace thanks to two goals from Allyce Morgan and the game-winner from Kacie Boester.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.