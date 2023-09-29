Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ apple fritters. Submitted photo

In the kitchen this week with Sharon is my good friend Patricia Nicholes with her warm , crisp and sweet apple fritters. Yum. Doesn’t this sound delicious. I need one now. Let’s go to the kitchen and make them.

Let’s see, this recipe doesn’t seem too hard. I hope everyone enjoys this. I know I will.

APPLE FRITTERS

Warm, crisp and sweet; the perfect treat.

24 Servings

Ingredients

1 quart vegetable oil for deep-frying

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon white sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup milk

2 eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 cups apples – peeled, cored and chopped

1 cup cinnamon sugar

Directions

Heat the oil in a deep-fryer or electric skillet to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Pour in the milk, eggs and oil and stir until well blended. Mix in apples until they are evenly distributed.

Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil and fry until golden on both sides, about 5 minutes depending on the size. Fry in smaller batches so they are not crowded. Remove from the hot oil using a slotted spoon and drain briefly on paper towels.

Toss with cinnamon sugar while still warm. Enjoy!

