FFA members exhibit horses

Throughout the week of Sept. 2-9, some of the Hillsboro FFA members exhibited their horses. Members included Presley Blankenship, Kailyn Greer, Raylee Barnett, Abbie Rudy, Ryan Mau and Samantha Tipton. These members exceeded all expectations and accomplished many goals during their time at the Highland County Fair. There were many highlights of the horse events/races including Blankenship receiving first in pole bending and second in barrels, stakes and keyholes. Greer finished first in barrels, keyholes and stakes; third in overall high point and roping; and fourth in extreme trail and ranch horse pleasure. Barnett received first in the open show and youth class in the NBHA show. Rudy finished first in her halter class and fourth in western pleasure. On Wednesday, she showed again and got third, fourth and fifth in her class. Mau was the champion showman for horses. Tipton placed first in ground roping. Pictured are Samantha Tipton and Kailyn Greer after receiving first and third in their roping competition.

Submitted photo