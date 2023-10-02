FFA works food booth

The Hillsboro FFA continued to run the FFA Food Booth during the 2023 Highland County Fair. The chapter sold a variety of items which included ribeye and pork loin sandwiches, and hotdogs. Breakfast items included sausage, bacon and egg sandwiches. It continued to sell milkshakes with the choice of flavors vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter and strawberry. It also sold lemonade and tea, but decided to add raspberry flavoring this year as well as a variety of gatorades. Members from the chapter volunteered their time in the booth from Stheirits social skills and customer service skills. Jaya Reed, a sophmore, showed superior skills in customer service and was very considerate and thankful for each customer she had. Pictured are Gavin Brown (left) and Curtis Pegram.

Submitted photo