Garden club holds meeting, plant sale

The September meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club was called to order by newly-elected president Jennifer West, followed by members reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

New secretary Lynn Luman took roll call with members answering the question, “Have you decorated for the fall season? If so, with what?”

The September garden tip of the month is as follows: For happy violas and to avoid gray mold, don’t let your plants sit in cool, wet conditions. Make sure your violas get plenty of sunshine and have good air circulation.

In old business, the recent landscaping awards included two residential homes and two churches. West encouraged the sub-committee to also consider and include business and commercial properties.

In new business, West announced that the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs (OAGC) was redesigning its website to accept future membership dues online, hopefully making the payment process easier.

Treasurer Ruth Anna Duff provided her monthly report.

West passed out the program booklets for the 2023-24 year. Should there be any correction, provide those to West as soon as possible. West thanked the members for their hard work planning, coordinating and printing the booklets.

Nancy Baldwin took the opportunity to thank all club members for a successful fair and three great flower shows. Baldwin expressed her appreciation to members and non-members alike for the wonderful exhibits showcased this year. Baldwin expressed a heart-felt thanks to all fair volunteers and judges.

All members signed a card of appreciation for the club’s previous president, Judith Stivender, for her hard work, dedication and diligence the past two years.

The region 16 fall meeting will be held on Oct. 11, 2023, in London, Ohio with three members attending.

Luman made a motion to adjourn the meeting, with Larry Moore providing the second.

Club members enjoyed four varieties of pies with vanilla ice cream courtesy of West.

After the refreshments, the fall plant sale was underway. Moore served as auctioneer with Luman providing assistance.

Though not quite as wild as an after Thanksgiving Day sale, the bidding was fast and furious. Once the dust finally settled, members had many new plants for their home floral decor and outdoor landscaping.

The Hillsboro Garden Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month from March to November, with the annual Christmas party in December. Meetings are held in the Floral Hall located at the Highland County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. The dates for upcoming meetings in the 2023-24 program year are: Oct. 24, Nov. 28, Dec 5 (Ponderosa), March 26, April 23, May 28, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24.

In addition, the club holds annual plant auctions in April and September. All gardeners are welcome to attend the meetings and plant sales.

So, do you like flowers? Do you love to garden and make things grow? Then, the Hillsboro Garden Club invites all “green thumbs” of Highland County to join it.

Submitted by Lynn Luman, secretary, Hillsboro Garden Club.