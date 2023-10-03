Mural features logo

This is Pamela Kellough’s sixth mural in downtown Hillsboro. It is located on the east exterior wall of the Hillsboro Eagles. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Artist Pamela Kellough finished her sixth mural in downtown Hillsboro at the local Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) building last month after beginning the painting Sept. 13.

The mural was funded by the local Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Hillsboro Uptown Renaissance Association.

The mural depicts an eagle carrying a bunting of the American flag. “That’s their logo,” said Kellough. “I took it and made it less 2-D, and made it into 3-D, but that’s their actual eagle.”

Kellough has earned acclaim for her outdoor murals in Southern Ohio that showcase local history and community pride. She began painting indoor murals more than 20 years ago when she was asked to paint baby angels on a client’s wall.

“So, from there it just kind of spiraled, but my big break came when I started doing murals for the Parade of Homes in Columbus for the builders there, and when I started doing that then people all over saw my work,” she said.

She said her mural for Classic Real Estate in Hillsboro has gone viral online.

Kellough has also completed interior murals for the VA Hospital and Kenworth in Chillicothe, and a number of schools and churches. Her foray into exterior murals began about six years ago when she was commissioned to create a historical mural in Bainbridge.

“The difference between this and an interior mural is like the difference between a kitten and a lion,” she said. “Your products are all different, and the way you treat everything is different, and so it requires a lot of years of just knowing — that’s what all the grey hair is for. I’ve run into issues, and If found how to solve them, and I adapt that to my next mural.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.