Paint Valley ranked No. 12

DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 6-1 185
2. Pickerington North (2) 7-0 153
3. Hilliard Bradley (3) 7-0 144
4. Cincinnati Princeton (1) 7-0 143
5. Gahanna Lincoln 7-0 118
6. Milford 7-0 105
7. Canton McKinley (1) 6-1 87
8. Lewis Center Olentangy 6-1 64
9. Centerville (2) 6-1 47
10. Cincinnati Moeller (1) 4-3 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35. Wadsworth 23. Miamisburg 18. Cleveland Heights 17.
DIVISION II
1. Massillon Washington (11) 7-0 205
2. Akron Hoban (8) 6-0 189
3. Avon 7-0 165
4. Painesville Riverside 7-0 134
5. Cincinnati Anderson (1) 6-1 125
6. Canal Winchester 7-0 102
7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 6-1 86
8. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (1) 6-1 65
9. Cincinnati Withrow 6-1 61
10. Hudson 5-2 15
(tie) Macedonia Nordonia 6-1 15
Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 14. Avon Lake 14.
DIVISION III
1. Toledo Central Catholic (16) 7-0 206
2. Hamilton Badin (4) 7-0 184
3. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 7-0 174
4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 7-0 146
5. Norton 7-0 111
6. London 7-0 103
7. Medina Buckeye 7-0 57
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 6-1 48
9. Tiffin Columbian 6-1 45
10. Trotwood-Madison 5-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Celina 22. Geneva 18. Bloom-Carroll 17. Chardon 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14) 7-0 198
2. Sandusky Perkins (1) 6-0 149
3. Canton South (2) 7-0 148
4. Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 133
5. Thornville Sheridan (1) 7-0 132
6. Steubenville (1) 6-1 122
7. Cleveland Glenville (3) 5-2 106
8. Mentor Lake Catholic 6-1 62
9. Cincinnati Taft 5-2 32
10. Springfield Shawnee 6-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville Logan Elm 27. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Streetsboro 12.
DIVISION V
1. Perry (13) 7-0 198
2. Coldwater (3) 7-0 169
3. Liberty Center (3) 7-0 164
4. Germantown Valley View (3) 7-0 160
5. Oak Harbor 7-0 99
6. Ironton 6-1 96
7. Creston Norwayne 7-0 85
8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 5-1 60
9. Waynesville 7-0 59
10. Canfield S. Range 6-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 22. Brookville 16. Garrettsville Garfield 13. Barnesville 12.
DIVISION VI
1. Versailles (10) 6-1 178
2. West Jefferson (5) 7-0 165
3. Williamsburg (3) 7-0 150
4. Kirtland (2) 6-1 138
5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 7-0 125
6. Bluffton 7-0 106
7. Rootstown 7-0 65
8. Cincinnati Country Day 7-0 48
9. West Liberty-Salem 6-1 38
10. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 31. Bainbridge Paint Valley 15.
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 7-0 198
2. Ansonia (2) 7-0 165
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-0 124
4. Danville 7-0 119
5. Hamler Patrick Henry (1) 6-1 117
6. Antwerp 7-0 77
7. Dalton 5-1 60
8. Malvern 6-1 53
9. Tiffin Calvert 6-0 49
10. Minster 6-1 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 34. Cedarville 19. Reedsville Eastern 19. Beaver Eastern 18. Steubenville Catholic Central 13. Pandora-Gilboa 12.