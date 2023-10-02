Paint Valley ranked No. 12

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 6-1 185

2. Pickerington North (2) 7-0 153

3. Hilliard Bradley (3) 7-0 144

4. Cincinnati Princeton (1) 7-0 143

5. Gahanna Lincoln 7-0 118

6. Milford 7-0 105

7. Canton McKinley (1) 6-1 87

8. Lewis Center Olentangy 6-1 64

9. Centerville (2) 6-1 47

10. Cincinnati Moeller (1) 4-3 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35. Wadsworth 23. Miamisburg 18. Cleveland Heights 17.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (11) 7-0 205

2. Akron Hoban (8) 6-0 189

3. Avon 7-0 165

4. Painesville Riverside 7-0 134

5. Cincinnati Anderson (1) 6-1 125

6. Canal Winchester 7-0 102

7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 6-1 86

8. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (1) 6-1 65

9. Cincinnati Withrow 6-1 61

10. Hudson 5-2 15

(tie) Macedonia Nordonia 6-1 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 14. Avon Lake 14.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (16) 7-0 206

2. Hamilton Badin (4) 7-0 184

3. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 7-0 174

4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 7-0 146

5. Norton 7-0 111

6. London 7-0 103

7. Medina Buckeye 7-0 57

8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 6-1 48

9. Tiffin Columbian 6-1 45

10. Trotwood-Madison 5-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Celina 22. Geneva 18. Bloom-Carroll 17. Chardon 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14) 7-0 198

2. Sandusky Perkins (1) 6-0 149

3. Canton South (2) 7-0 148

4. Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 133

5. Thornville Sheridan (1) 7-0 132

6. Steubenville (1) 6-1 122

7. Cleveland Glenville (3) 5-2 106

8. Mentor Lake Catholic 6-1 62

9. Cincinnati Taft 5-2 32

10. Springfield Shawnee 6-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville Logan Elm 27. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Streetsboro 12.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (13) 7-0 198

2. Coldwater (3) 7-0 169

3. Liberty Center (3) 7-0 164

4. Germantown Valley View (3) 7-0 160

5. Oak Harbor 7-0 99

6. Ironton 6-1 96

7. Creston Norwayne 7-0 85

8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 5-1 60

9. Waynesville 7-0 59

10. Canfield S. Range 6-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 22. Brookville 16. Garrettsville Garfield 13. Barnesville 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (10) 6-1 178

2. West Jefferson (5) 7-0 165

3. Williamsburg (3) 7-0 150

4. Kirtland (2) 6-1 138

5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 7-0 125

6. Bluffton 7-0 106

7. Rootstown 7-0 65

8. Cincinnati Country Day 7-0 48

9. West Liberty-Salem 6-1 38

10. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 31. Bainbridge Paint Valley 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 7-0 198

2. Ansonia (2) 7-0 165

3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-0 124

4. Danville 7-0 119

5. Hamler Patrick Henry (1) 6-1 117

6. Antwerp 7-0 77

7. Dalton 5-1 60

8. Malvern 6-1 53

9. Tiffin Calvert 6-0 49

10. Minster 6-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 34. Cedarville 19. Reedsville Eastern 19. Beaver Eastern 18. Steubenville Catholic Central 13. Pandora-Gilboa 12.