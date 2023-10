Hillsboro Papa John’s owner Chip Phelps (right) is pictured Tuesday delivering free pizzas and other store items to the Highland County Homeless Shelter in Hillsboro. Phelps said Papa Johns will be make weekly free deliveries to the homeless shelter. Also is pictured is Phelps’ wife, Brandy. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette Papa John’s held a ribbon-cutting Monday at its new store located at 233 N. High St. in Hillsboro, next to UDF. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro Papa John’s owner Chip Phelps (right) is pictured Tuesday delivering free pizzas and other store items to the Highland County Homeless Shelter in Hillsboro. Phelps said Papa Johns will be make weekly free deliveries to the homeless shelter. Also is pictured is Phelps’ wife, Brandy.

Papa John’s held a ribbon-cutting Monday at its new store located at 233 N. High St. in Hillsboro, next to UDF.