FFA shows rabbits at fair

Addyson Miles showed the Grand Champion Market Rabbit at the 2023 Highland County Fair. Submitted photo

On Saturday, Sept. 2, the breeding and market rabbits moved into the fairgrounds. Market rabbits weighed in and those that weighed between 4-6 pounds were allowed to move into the fair to be exhibited in the market show and sale.

On Monday, Sept. 4, the market show took place followed by showmanship. In the market show Addy Miles received Grand Champion Market Rabbit as well as participating in showmanship. Kobie Miles got second in one of her weight classes as well as participating in rabbit showmanship. Aubree Miller received first in one of her weight classes with her market rabbit. Abigail Fryman, Halle Jones, Kallie Sharp-Crago and Addy Knauff also exhibited in the market show. Halle and Kallie participated in rabbit showmanship as well. All of these exhibitors took part in the sale on Thursday, Sept. 7, in the Rabbit and Poultry Barn at the fairgrounds.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the breed show took place. Jones, Sharp-Crago and Grace Watson exhibited their breeding rabbits. Sharp-Crago received best 6/8 buck with her white New Zealand and was an honorable mention on the final table. She also placed well with her other New Zealands in this show. She won first with her senior broken Polish buck and Watson won first with her junior grey Dutch buck.

Submitted by Halle Jones, vice president of leadership, Hillsboro FFA.