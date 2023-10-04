SATH Radio-A-Thon is Oct. 23

SATH has announced the donation of airtime by radio stations C-103 in West Union and 99.5 in Georgetown on Monday, Oct. 23 from 6-10 p.m. when the 21st annual SATH Radio-A-Thon will take place at the C-103/99.5 radio station.

They will be broadcasting live and accepting pledges for SATH and KAMP Dovetail. Tune in to C-103 or 99.5 for information concerning the radio-a-thon, upcoming SATH events and the latest progress on KAMP. During the evening there will be parents and guests sharing what the SATH program has meant to their child.

If you wish to make a pledge prior to the radio-a-thon you may do so by calling Linda Allen at 937-366-6657. Your pledge will be announced on the radio.

To make a pledge on the air, call at 1-800-326-9722 or 937-544-9722 on Monday, Oct. 23 beginning at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. or stop by the C-103 radio station during the radio-a-thon.

The proceeds from this event will benefit SATH and KAMP DOVETAIL. For more information contact SATH Executive Director Linda Allen at 937-366-6657.

Submitted by Linda Allen, SATH executive director.