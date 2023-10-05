Meth found at Hillsboro Elementary

Bailey

A Sabina woman sentenced to community control for child endangerment was among four people sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Misty Daniels, 34, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony.

Daniels was ordered to successfully complete Substance Use Disorder (S.U.D.) treatment and aftercare at TRC and get her GED within one year.

According to court documents, around May 5, 2023, a school resource officer (SRO) notified another officer that someone brought methamphetamine into Hillsboro Elementary School. The officer responded to the school and met with the SRO and three principals. The officer secured a clear plastic baggie that contained a white crystal substance.

One of the principals gave a typed statement indicating that the person with meth had traded jackets on the bus with another student. That second student found the baggie and gave it to the person they’d traded with. The first person then handed over the baggie to another principal. They admitted that the jacket belonged to Daniels, a relative.

The officer made contact with Daniels via the telephone and advised her of the situation. She claimed she’d found the baggie at UDF and was afraid to call law enforcement because “she thought she might get in trouble.” Daniels said she put the baggie in her pocket with the intention of giving it to the clerk in UDF. She also said she got distracted and forgot to give it to the clerk.

The white crystal substance was submitted to BCI for testing and found to contain meth.

Daniels was also previously convicted of child endangerment in Champaign County Common Pleas Court on June 30, 2016.

In other sentencings, David Bailey, 40, Leesburg, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Bailey was also accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

According to court documents, on or around May 16, 2023, Bailey and an accomplice trespassed in an unoccupied structure on Prospect Road/S.R. 247 in Hillsboro, with the purpose to commit a theft.

Joseph Amburgey, 42, Beaver, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Amburgey was ordered to successfully complete SUD treatment and aftercare at TRC.

He was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,000 to the victim through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account.

According to court documents, on or around Sept. 1, 2022, Amburgey and a co-defendant received a Kubota Tractor, with the property being valued at greater than $7,500 but less than $150,000.

Matthew Jackson, 35, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. Jackson was ordered to successfully complete SUD treatment and aftercare through First Capital.

According to court documents, while a patrol officer was in a marked cruiser on or around Feb. 18, 2023, they saw a vehicle facing westbound stopped at the stop sign on Lafayette Street in Greenfield. The patrol officer saw that the vehicle’s headlights were on, with the left turn signal activated. The vehicle stayed stopped as the patrol officer turned onto North Second Street and then Lafayette Street, after which they stopped adjacent to the vehicle.

As the patrol officer did so, they thought the person in the vehicle was trying to hide their face. The patrol officer turned on their alley light, and realized that the person in the vehicle was slumped over the steering wheel.

All of its doors were locked, however. The patrol officer ran the license plate through dispatch and started to knock on the door of the vehicle. A short time later, the driver looked up and started to respond to the patrol officer. Then the patrol officer saw a hypodermic needle sitting on the suspect’s lap. The patrol officer ordered the suspect to open the door and exit the vehicle.

After several attempts, the suspect unlocked and opened the door. The patrol officer immediately pulled them out of the vehicle and placed them in handcuffs. The syringe also fell to the ground as they exited the vehicle. Jackson indicated that he’d used fentanyl a short time before driving.

Another patrol officer arrived on the scene to assist. The first patrol officer advised Jackson of his Miranda rights and then asked him if he had any other needles or drug-related items. Jackson indicated he had some weed and spoons on him. The patrol officer found a spoon with residue in Jackson’s hoodie pocket, a spoon with residue in his pants pocket and a plastic baggie with marijuana in his pants pocket. The patrol officer also found a baggie holding a white chunky substance in Jackson’s right shorts pocket.

Jackson said the substance was fentanyl. He was secured in the back of the original patrol officer’s vehicle. Officers started an inventory of the vehicle and found a carton of cigarettes in the center console that held a yellow plastic baggie with a green chunky substance inside. Jackson said the substance was also fentanyl.

The white chunky substance found on Jackson’s person as sub, a Schedule II controlled substance. The green chunky substance was also submitted to BCI for analysis and was found to contain a fentanyl-related compound.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.