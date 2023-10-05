HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 3-4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Mariah Burns, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for menacing.

Brad Kelch, 44, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Sklyer Long, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for traffic control device.

INCIDENT

On Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. the police department received a call in reference to a theft that took place in the 700 block of Harry Sauner Road. A report was taken and the offence is being further investigated.