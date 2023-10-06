HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Oct. 2

INCIDENT

A resident of the 7700 block of Cave Road reported the theft of a trail camera. After investigation, it was determined a neighbor had removed the camera in a property dispute. The camera was returned. No charges were issued.

Oct. 3

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 10000 block of S.R. 124 to a report of trespassing.

Oct. 4

INCIDENT

A resident of High Street in Mowrystown reported a disorderly person. After investigation, a female was trespassed from the area.

Oct . 5

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to a report of a theft in the 6300 block of U.S. Route 50. This incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bobby L. Gray Jr., 49, Peebles, OVI, no taillights.

Wilbert Joseph, 34, Springfield, driving under suspension.

Katherine F. Mitchell, 72, Seaman, improper turn.