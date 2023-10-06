GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Steven W. Knedler Jr., 41, Greenfield, was issued citations for assured clear distance ahead and driving while texting.

Christopher Bender 41, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.

Sept. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dominic Weseloh, 24, Illinois, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant, and for trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Jan Smith, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and assured clear distance ahead.

Brad Oiler, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Bret Anderson, 52, Greenfield, arrested for a failure to appear warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and for failure to comply. He was issued citations for driving under suspension, OVI, open container and fictitious tags.

Sept. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gary Watson, 28, Chillicothe, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Sept. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Danny Conti, 57, Greenfield, was issued citations for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and a stop sign violation.

Sept. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Mathew Potts, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Breeayn Bryant, 44, Greenfield, was issued a summons on telecommunications harassment.

Sept. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Rebecca Minney, 34, Dayton, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Sept. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Austin Payne, 26, Washington C.H., was issued citations for driving under suspension and expired registration.