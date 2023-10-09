HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 6

INCIDENT

A business in the 1200 block of North High Street reported a theft.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Melissa House, 44, of Bainbridge, was cited for driving under suspension.

Mandi Hughes, 41, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Brandon McKeever, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Clinton Watson, 44, of Hillsboro, was cited for left of center.

Christopher Eaton, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Oct. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trent Swisher, 25, of Leesburg, was cited for driving under suspension.

Terry Robinson, 53, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.