Artist/author seeks old stone barns

DDS Robert Kroeger, Cincinnati artist and author, will be visiting Highland County in late October in search of old barns built prior to 1930 and their compelling stories. Kroeger’s paintings of these barns will go into a fundraiser for the Leesburg Area Historical Society, as will sales of his books “Historic Barns of Ohio” published by The History Press/Arcadia, and “Round Barns of America” published by Acclaim Press.

The society is trying to raise funds to restore its historic railroad depot.

With an overwhelming reception for his books, and with many more barn stories still to share, Kroeger keeps looking for fascinating tales of old stone barns for inclusion in his third historic barn book. “I try to capture a barn and its story before they’re gone,” Kroeger said. “I like stories that illustrate the lives of these hardy pioneers.”

If any barn owner feels that his or her old barn is photogenic and has a good history behind it, they are encouraged to contact barn scout Raymond Friend via email (preferred) at barnandcabinfriend@gmail.com or at phone 937-763-0147.

If a barn is selected to be on the barn tour, Kroeger and Friend will arrange to meet the owner, if possible, and take photos of the barn. The visit typically takes about 30 minutes. Kroeger always protects the privacy of the owner; only the county is mentioned — no directions or addresses.

Kroeger’s essays and barn paintings can be seen at www.barnart.weebly.com.

Submitted by Robert Kroeger.