Jr. Fairboard busy at the fair

During the week of September 39 many members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter spent the week serving on the Highland County Jr. Fairboard. Those members include Carter Boyd, Addy Knauff, Dalayna Collins, Blake Herdman, Riley Collins, Halle Jones, Corbin Winkle, Kallie Sharp, Leeann Vance and Kathryn Ogden. During the week each of these members were in charge of a livestock species or event. These individuals completed tasks of announcing shows, lining up exhibitors, organizing classes, answering knowledge questions with awesome customer service, weighing in, paperwork, and countless hours of miscellaneous work dedicated to the fair. Through this board the Hillsboro FFA members endured strong qualities of leadership, teamwork and communication. Hillsboro FFA member Carter Boyd serves as Junior Fairboard President and Riley Collins serves as Junior Fairboard secretary. “This past fair week has been a lot of work, but it’s worth it to see the impact we get to make on kids exhibiting at the fair,” said Blake Herdman, Junior Fair Board and Hillsboro FFA member. Pictured is Riley Collins.

Submitted photo