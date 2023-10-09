Eyre tops field of 278 runners

Landen Eyre, with one shoe on and one off, races Saturday in Lancaster. Submitted photo Whiteoak junior Weston Blair finished sixth at Lancaster. Submitted photo

There were 278 runners that toed the starting line Saturday and it was full of the best runners in the district and also Lancaster High School, which yielded the third best team in Division I last year. The favorite to win though was Whiteoak junior Landen Eyre, who entered the race undefeated in the Southeast District and as one of the premier runners in the state.

The mighty Wildcat runner did not disappoint and he blistered through the 3.16-mile course in an incredible 15 minutes and 28 seconds.

“He came in ready but you never know what’s going to happen. With 2.1 miles remaining he got spiked hard by another runner and tore off his left shoe,.” Whiteoak coach Doug Hughes said Saturday. “Adrenaline obviously kicked in to help and he found a way to take the lead and finish off the impressive win, but it definitely made things more challenging, not too mention painful. I’d guess it cost him 6-8 seconds of time throughout the rest of the race. He was cut up pretty good and hopefully he’s OK for tomorrow’s workout and his weekly routine.”

Eyre wasn’t alone as teammate Weston Blair also ran a personal best and paced himself to a sixth place finish and a time of 16:06.

“Weston is a senior and has had huge athletic accomplishments over his years, but the best is yet to come,” Hughes said. “This is the hardest he’s ever worked and his progress is showing and he looks like he’s going to peak at the perfect time. The next four Saturdays could be a very memorable time in his life.”

Whiteoak had six other high school runners and all had their personal best time for the season or their second best. Shawn Mitchell-Cox ran a 20:26, Jake Ward posted a career best 20:31, Austin Richards 20:34 and Shane Mitchell-Cox 22:17.

On the girls’ side, Addy Hauke finished at 23:19 and Lexi Taylor 28:16.

Whiteoak will compete in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday at Ripley.

Submitted by Doug Hughes, Whiteoak cross country coach.