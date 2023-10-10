Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Injuries continue to sideline big names

We made it through Week 5 but not without injuries and underperformances as big names continue to fall.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back De’Von Achane are headed to Injured Reserve for at least 4 weeks. If you have had injuries or you are looking for a player to add to your team because you had some under-performing players, then I am here for you.

I will give players to pick up and next to each name I will put a percentage which indicates the roster percentage for that play in Yahoo leagues. These are in no particular order; they are laid out by position.

Running Back

D’Onta Foreman (7%) Foreman continues to provide solid performances when called upon and this week is no different. Khalil Herbert is out for multiple weeks and Roschon Johnson is in the concussion protocol. I could see Foreman sliding into the Herbert role and Johnson keeping his role once he clears the protocol.

Jeff Wilson Jr. (26%) Wilson is coming off IR this week and that is timely Achane appears to be headed to the IR. Wilson has been productive when he has been active and he should share the backfield with Raheem Mostert as long as Achane is out. Salvon Ahmed (0%) also is possible add in deeper leagues.

Emari Demercado (3%) He has become the direct handcuff for James Connor and when Connor went out in Week 5 with an apparent knee injury, Demercado came in and took all the snaps. Even if Connor doesn’t miss time in Week 6, he has an injury history which makes Demercado a good pickup.

Other RBs to consider: Justice Hill (28%), Kendre Miller (12%), Samaje Perine (45%)

Wide Receivers

K.J. Osborn (10%) With Justin Jefferson headed to the IR, Osborn and Jordan Addison will become the 1A and 1B of the wide receiver room of this offense. Unknown who will be the 1A or 1B at this time. If you lost Jefferson or need WR help, Osborn becomes a priority add.

Josh Downs (9%) Downs has become a downfield target favorite for this team and with Richardson going on IR, he will be a favorite of Gardner Minshew. At least for the nest 4 weeks and maybe beyond, Downs looks like a WR that you can count on.

Other WRs to consider: Jonathan Mingo (8%), Rashee Rice (39%), Trenton Irwin (0%)

Tight End

Logan Thomas (16%) Caught 9 of 11 targets for 77 yards and TD in Week 5. He has consistently been involved in this offense. QB Sam Howell does spread the ball around, but Thomas has found himself in the mix of that spread every week.

Noah Gray (2%) Gray has been targeted on average three times a game this season even with a healthy Travis Kelce. Now Kelce is battling an ankle injury. He practiced Tuesday and is expected to play but with it being a Thursday game things may turn just before game time. Gray could be a bye week fill in TE in deeper leagues.

Other TEs to consider: Tyler Conklin (6%), Jonnu Smith (16%), Michael Mayer (5%)

Quarterback

Gardner Minshew (1%) Minshew has always been a gun slinger of a QB, “high risk, high reward.” He takes over as the starter for the Colts as long as Anthony Richardson is out. He is not afraid to throw the ball all over the field and make things happen. Definitely a QB2 for the foreseeable future.

Baker Mayfield (19%) Has Mayfield found a home in Tampa Bay as a “game manager?” Just go out there and don’t make mistakes. He has put up over 20 fantasy points in 3 out of 4 games this season and could definitely fill a QB2 role or streamer going forward.

Other QB to consider: Matthew Stafford (57%), Jimmy Garoppolo (15%)

