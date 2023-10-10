Krebsfanger speaker at FGBMFI

Krebsfanger

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FBGMFI) will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at 621 S. East St., Hillsboro.

The meeting can be viewed on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

The guest speaker will be evangelist Steve Krebsfanger. Praise and Worship will be by Mike Gast.

A freewill offering will be received. Ladies are welcome. Do not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms.

Krebsfanger currently serves as the care pastor at the Goshen Church of God, is head cross country and track and field coach at the Miami Valley Christian Academy, director of young adults ministries at Redemption Christian Tabernacle, and mentors at Teen Challenge Cincinnati Men’s Ranch.

Krebsfanger has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati from the School of Business with over 25 years in the financial services industry. His heart is for mentoring young men who are struggling with addiction. There is new life in Christ and true freedom only comes through him.

Submitted by Joyce Booth, secretary, Hillsboro FGBMFI.