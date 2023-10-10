Rain totals down for September

New statistics from the National Weather Service (NWS) are released daily showing highs and lows for temperature, the accumulated precipitation each day and how that compares to historical numbers, with those statistics showing multiple near-highs recently for Hillsboro data.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Online Weather Data system, the Hillsboro area received a staggeringly low 1.09 inches of precipitation in September. The data showed that this was much lower than the 3.36 inch average for the month. It is also exceptionally lower than the highest recorded accumulation for September, which was in 2006 with 7.32 inches of precipitation. This is the second-lowest recorded accumulation for the month since the earliest record shown in 2000, with one of those months not showing any recorded data.

For August 2023, the data showed that Hillsboro received 3.35 inches of precipitation, which was lower than the average for the month of 3.95 inches. That was also lower than the highest recorded precipitation for the month recorded in 2020 with 7.23 inches. That number was the 11th-highest accumulation for August, with three of those months not showing any data.

In July, Hillsboro was recorded to have 5.66 inches of precipitation. The data stated that the accumulation for July 2023 was higher than the average precipitation for July of 4.57 inches. The data stated that this was not the highest recorded accumulation for the month, that high coming from 2015 with a recorded accumulation of 8.86 inches. It was the fifth-highest accumulation since the numbers were shown in 2000, with two of those months not showing any data.

Overall, the average accumulation for a whole year is 48.09 inches of rain, according to the data, with 2023 significantly behind that average for the first nine months of the year. The 2023 total stands at 30.56 inches of precipitation, according to the data.

Temperatures for 2023 showed that September in Hillsboro had an average temperature of 65.3 degrees, with a high of 91 degrees and a low of 44 degrees. The data stated that this was above the average for September since data was recorded in 2000, with the average temperature being 61.1 degrees.

For August 2023, the data for Hillsboro showed that the month had an average temperature of 71.4 degrees, with a high of 90 degrees and a low of 52 degrees. The data stated that this average was below the overall average for the month of August of 72.3 degrees.

For July 2023, the statistics stated that the month had an average temperature of 74.5 degrees, which included a high of 91 degrees and a low of 54 degrees. The average for July 2023 was above the overall average for the month of 73.5 degrees.

