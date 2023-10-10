Seitz keynote speaker at Republican event

State Rep. Bill Seitz was the keynote speaker for the Highland County Republican Party Century Club. Submitted photo

The Highland County Republican’s Century Club members enjoyed their Oktoberfest festivities on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Wharton Building at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

Several were in attendance and following a delicious German-style meal, heard from keynote speaker state Rep. Bill Seitz from Ohio’s 30th District (Cincinnati).

He was introduced by State Senator Shane Wilkin, who stated that Seitz was a good friend, mentor and a pragmatic leader, and known for his colorful floor speeches in the Ohio House. Seitz spoke of his concern about the Hamas attack on Israel and actions the government should take to protect our citizens here.

In other comments, Seitz spoke of legislation that lowered Ohio’s income tax and business taxes in the past few years, and school choice for most of Ohio’s counties. He reminded the attendees of the upcoming November election and to vote “no” on Issue I and Issue 2.

In addition, candidate for U.S. Senate in ’24, Bernie Moreno, was present and spoke briefly of his campaign and his concerns about the border and the Gaza-Israel invasion. Both speakers were well-received.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, executive chair, Highland County Republican Party.