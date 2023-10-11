Greenfield hosting report cards session

Each year, the state of Ohio releases report cards for schools to help gauge performance and efficacy. It’s not always easy to understand what all goes into the report card determinations, especially since the state last year changed the report card system.

In an effort to help everyone better understand the new report cards, the Greenfield Exempted Village School District on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. will host an informational session with superintendent Quincey Gray and district director of instruction Alisa Barrett.

“The new report card is complex and consists of many components,” Gray said. “We want to provide an opportunity for people to gain a better understanding.”

An additional element to the presentation will also be chronic absenteeism — what it means and its effect on the district.

“Chronic absenteeism has become a societal problem since the pandemic started,” Gray said. “We want to explain how the problem impacts our district.”

Those in attendance will be able to ask questions to help better understand both topics.

The session will be from 6-7 p.m. in the McClain High School cafeteria. The session is open to anyone in the community.

Following the session, those attending will have the opportunity to tour the high school. Additionally, those in attendance for the entire session will be eligible for a drawing for a $25 gas gift card.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.