HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 9

INCIDENT

A subject came to the police department to report a theft/misuse of credit card. Officers took a report and the case is under investigation.

Oct. 10

INCIDENT

At 3:58 p.m., an officer with the police department was dispatched to an apartment complex off Cedar Wood Drive in reference to a theft. Contact was made with the reporting person and a report was taken at the scene. This report remains under investigation.

ACCIDENT

At 8:18 a.m., officers responded to a two-car non-injury crash in the 100 block of West Main Street. Jeffery Jackson, 59, of Hillsboro, was traveling east on West Main Street when he failed to maintain an assured clear distance of a vehicle driven by Jeffery Elam, 59, of Hillsboro, who was stopped in traffic. Jackson’s vehicle struck the rear of Elam’s 2018 Toyota, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported. Jackson was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dorian Stewart, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Chelsey Wyatt, 28, of Leesburg, was cited for texting while driving.

Miranda Taylor, 33, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.