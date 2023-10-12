HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
Oct. 8
INCIDENTS/ARREST
A resident of the 500 block of Duncanson Road reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation the parties separated. No charges were issued.
A deputy performed a traffic stop in the 11000 block of North Shore Drive. After investigation, a juvenile was arrested and charged with OVI and underage consumption.
Oct . 9
INCIDENTS/CHARGES
A resident of the 13000 block of Cynthiana Road reported their vehicle was stolen overnight. After investigation, Derek Lowe, 36, Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with felony theft.
A deputy responded to the 5900 block of Cherry Lane after a report of a neighbor dispute. After speaking to both parties, no charges were issued.
Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Spilker Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Brandon McComas, 32, Lynchburg, was charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Joshua Traylor, 33, New Vienna, driving under suspension, failure to control, leaving the scene of an accident.
Douglas W. Waits, 35, Amelia, driving under suspension.