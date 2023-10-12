Lynchburg Lions help school

The Lynchburg Lions Club has made a special donation to the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School. Lions Clubs everywhere have been challenged to conduct a special “Fall Into Service” project that is completed in October. The Lynchburg Club purchased curriculum materials for the first grade’s Nocturnal Animal Unit and also provided funding for five pairs of shoes for students in need. The funding for these and many other community service projects comes from the club’s annual candy sale that is conducted each year during November and December. Pictured (l-r) are Lion Chris Hamlin, Lynchburg-Clay Principal Renee Achtermann, Lion Marilyn Bain and Lion Jim Faust.

Submitted photo