Community Markets donate $50K

Community Markets, via parent company Fresh Encounter Inc. and their customers, donated $50,000 to local food banks Monday on World Food Day following a back-to-school food drive.

Customer donations combined with a donation from Fresh Encounter will be distributed among eight local food banks, including the Freestore Foodbank.

“250,000 of our neighbors do not know if there is food for dinner tonight. That includes over 60,000 children. We thank Community Markets, staff and leadership for your continued support of our mission to eliminate hunger in partnership with the community,” said Jonathan Mann, corporate partnerships officer of the Freestore Foodbank. “It is partners like Community Markets that make a difference. This donation will allow us to provide 36,000 meals to those in need. Thank you.”

In August, Community Markets launched a back-to-school fundraising campaign called “Nourish Our Students” to demonstrate their commitment to addressing food insecurities. This food drive represents one of the two food drives contributing to the 2023 charitable initiative recognized as “Nourish our Families.”

“On this World Food Day we are remembering our purpose that goes beyond the plate,” said Julie Anderson, vice president of marketing and co-owner of Fresh Encounter Inc. “It is about our commitment to delight our customers with nourishing meals, to nourish our communities through shared abundance, and to inspire pride in our teams who work hard to make a difference in our communities. Together, we are not only filling stomachs, but we are also filling hearts and futures.”

