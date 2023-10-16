Health department hosts Brake for Breakfast

Local residents drive through the Break for Breakfast event held last week by the Highland County Health Department. Ann Runyon-Elam | The Times-Gazette

The Highland County Health Department extends its heartfelt gratitude to the community for the overwhelming support shown at its first annual Brake for Breakfast Breast Cancer Awareness Event. The event, held on Oct. 13, brought together over 250 members of the community for a morning filled with compassion, education and a shared commitment to raising awareness for breast cancer.

“The Brake for Breakfast event was a tremendous success, thanks to the enthusiasm and participation of our community members, local businesses, volunteers and partners. The health department said it would like to express its sincere thanks to all those who attended and contributed to making this event memorable,” a news release from the health department said. “The event not only raised awareness about breast cancer but also brought our community closer together. It served as a reminder that we are stronger when we stand united, and we are committed to the fight against breast cancer.”

The drive-through event included breakfast, a swag bag, and information about breast cancer screening and resources available in Highland County.

“We encourage our community to remain engaged with breast cancer awareness throughout the year and support those who are affected by this disease. Regular screenings, self-exams, and early detection are critical in the fight against breast cancer,” the news release said.

Shirley Cox, event coordinator, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the community’s support, saying, “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support we witnessed at the Brake for Breakfast event. It was inspiring to see our community come together to raise awareness for breast cancer,” she said. “Thank you all for your participation, and I encourage everyone to continue spreading awareness and supporting those affected by breast cancer throughout the year. Together, we can make a lasting impact.”

The health department extended a special thank you to our Brake for Breakfast event sponsors, saying it wouldn’t be possible without their generous support.

Submitted by Brittane Da​nce, emergency response coordinator​, Highland County Health Department.