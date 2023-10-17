COVID zeroes out after spike

Highland County has seen COVID-19 zero out following its first multi-week spike in months, according to The New York Times COVID-19 Tracker.

Last updated on Monday, the tracker said that the county is now averaging zero new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day. The tracker said the county also had not had any new hospital admissions since two weeks before Sept. 30.

“Data is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalization data is a daily average of COVID-19 patients in hospital service areas that intersect with Highland County, an area which may be larger than Highland County itself,” the tracker said. “The number of daily hospital admissions shows how many patients tested positive for Covid in hospitals and is one of the most reliably reported indicators of Covid’s impact on a community.”

The tracker also said that 39 percent of the total Highland County population has received the “primary series” vaccination, with 72 percent of the population ages 65 and up having taken it. It also said that 8 percent of the population has received the “bivalent” booster, with 26 percent of the population ages 65 and up having received it.

The tracker said that the updated vaccine is still “recommended” for adults and “most children,” with 1 percent of vaccinations not specifying a home county.

In Ohio, The New York Times COVID-19 Tracker said that the daily COVID-19 hospital admission rate was 139 on Sept. 30. It said this was a 2 percent decrease from 14 days prior.

Statistics from the CDC, updated last on Thursday, said that the test positivity in Ohio has also seen a decrease through Oct.7, with the test positivity now at 10.6 percent from last week and a test volume at 19,664 people from “COVID-19 nucleic antigen amplification tests.”

Statistics from the CDC showed that hospital admissions are down 8.2 percent to 16,766 people for the week ending on Oct. 7 compared to the week prior in the United States.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.