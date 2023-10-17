GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lindsey J. Cox, 33, Hamilton, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Curtis Warner, 33, Frankfort, was issued citations for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

Oct. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Hamilton, 49, Bainbridge, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Andrea Fligor, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.

Amanda Morrison, 47, South Salem, was issued citations for a turn signal and speed.

Heather Hafer, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to control a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Oct. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

John Thompson, 35, South Salem, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Oct. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Paul Bond, 48, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear warrant.

Oct. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Emberly Rickman, 31, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear warrant.

Phillip Whitley, 55, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility.

Oct. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Ferrell, 20, Hillsboro, was issued citations for a temporary permit without a valid driver and no license plate light.

Billy Pate, 36, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

James Brown Jr., 43, Greenfield, was issued a citation for wrongful entrustment.

Lamont Rickman, 47, Greenfield, was arrested in Madison Township for driving under suspension and possession of drugs.

Joshua Patterson, 42, Greenfield, was issued a citation in Madison Township for open container.

Jason Certain, 41, Greenfield, was issued a summons in Madison Township for discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Melinda Price, 50, Greenfield, was issued a summons in Madison Township for discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Oct. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trinity Rickman, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Scott Groves, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Ryan Coleman, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for compelling prostitution of a juvenile.

Oct. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chad Jordan, 43, Greenfield, was issued a citation for littering.

William Ruggles, 24, West Union, was issued a citation for failure to control.

Joanna Herrera, 36, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog at large.

Oct. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Newsome, 53, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and a stop sign.

William Shade Jr., 46, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired tags.