Halloween Extravaganza at Hillsboro library

The Hillsboro Library is getting into the spirit of the spooky season with a Halloween Extravaganza right after Beggar’s Night.

“Halloween is such a fun time of year,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “To celebrate, we’ll have activities on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, for all ages.”

In the children’s department, there will be spooky carnival games and a craft. Upstairs, kids, teens and adults are all invited to test their knowledge with Halloween trivia and to find classic monsters in a scavenger hunt.

These activities can be enjoyed at any time during library hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coloring contests are also available for all ages. Stop by the children’s library for the kids’ contest or head to the upstairs Halloween display for the teens and adults’ coloring sheets. The final day to turn in teen and adult entries is Monday, Oct. 30. Children’s entries are due Saturday, Oct. 21.

Children’s library manager Gabrielle Pitzer said, “I would like to invite patrons to visit the children’s department to vote on their favorite pumpkin in each age category. The kids have all worked really hard on their creations and have done a wonderful job.”

Winners of all the contests will be announced on Halloween day.

For more information on these or other library programs, visit www.highlandco.org, search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook, or call 937-393-3114.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Hillsboro library.