FFL Queen Hollen says farewell

Hillsboro High School senior Madisyn Hollen is the 2022 Fall Festival of Leaves queen. Submitted photo

Editor’s note — This is the farewell speech for outgoing Fall Festival of Leaves Queen Madisyn Hollen, a senior at Hillsboro High School.

My name is Madisyn Hollen and I am the 2022 Miss Fall Festival Of Leaves Queen.

This past year has definitely been a year that I will cherish forever. I have traveled 3,712 miles all around the great state of Ohio representing this festival and all of its beauty. I hope I have done this festival and the surrounding community justice.

I would first like to thank all of the people who have supported me during my reign this year. The first and biggest thank you is to the Fall Festival of Leaves Committee and each of its members. Thank you all for everything that you do to make this festival possible year after year. Thank you to Vicky Mettler the queens director, for always being so supportive of my travels even when they seem crazy, and for always being just a call or text away.

The next thanks I want to give is to Kala Prose, the pageant director. Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication you put into having a beautiful pageant every year. None of this would be possible without you and I will forever be grateful for you.

Thank you to the 2022 judges panel, who believed in me and awarded me this chance of a lifetime. A big thank you to McKenna McFadden, the 2014 FFL queen, Gloria Peters, the 2017 FFL queen, and Phoebe Cockrell the 2019 and 2020 FFL queen, thank you for the night of the pageant being so kind and supportive to me. It really meant the most and I know now I will always have a place in the past queens club.

Finally, the thanks I have to give to my beautiful and patient mother. Being the mom to a pageant queen is not an easy job, but being the mom to a pageant queen who doesn’t wake up on time is almost impossible but you make it look effortless. Thank you for always telling me that I look beautiful and always fixing my crown for me. Thank you for always taking my pictures and for getting my good side and just the right angles. You will forever and always be my momager.

On Oct. 13, 2022, my world as I knew it would change forever. From the moment my name was announced as the new Miss Fall Festival of Leaves Queen I knew the crown that was placed on my head and the sash that I received were not prizes, they were an opportunity, an opportunity to bring other communities to the beautiful small town of Bainbridge that many would not know about if not for many years of queens traveling.

For a little over 365 days, 3,712 miles, 34 counties and 22 festivals there has been a new friend, new memory and a new experience for every mile. This year has taught me a lot about myself and what it takes to be a queen. It takes kindness, confidence and courage to make a good queen, and I think this year has definitely shown me how to become better at all of those things. This year has pushed me way beyond my comfort zone and made me want to take risks and be more spontaneous. These are all things that I will carry way beyond my reign, and I am very blessed to have had the privilege to learn them.

This year I have made many friends that I will have for a lifetime, and I will cherish them all forever. To name a few close to my heart are The Jackson Apple Girls, Wild Turkey queen and court, West Jefferson Ox Roast Girls, The Commercial Point Queen and court and the 2022 Millersport Sweet Corn Queen Brooke. Thank you to every queen and court member I have met along the way. You have all made me feel as if I was a part of your courts and I will forever be grateful for that. Traveling all around Ohio without a court isn’t easy at times but you have all made me feel very welcomed.

As some would imagine, it was hard to choose a favorite festival so I complied a list of five that I have visited and would go back to after my reign ends. They are the Vermilion Festival Of Fish for its unique beauty and kind people, the Wild Turkey Festival for its delicious festival food and on stage performances, the Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival for its amazing balloons they send into the sky, the Jackson Apple Festival for it’s awesome night parade and yummy food, and lastly The Swiss Festival for its hospitality and yodeling competitions. I have loved going on this journey all year to see how many different places all over Ohio have a way of being truly traditional and unique to itself. It’s bittersweet for me to say goodbye to my crown and sash, not get to travel in them anymore. But it brings me closure knowing that I will soon send another lucky young lady to experience this same adventure to make memories and friendships for a lifetime.

To the new queen, don’t take this time for granted because 365 days may seem like a long time but in a blink of an eye you will being giving your farewell speech wondering where all of the time went. Love every moment you have while being queen and make sure you never forget what it takes to be a queen. Remember to love what you do and who you are doing it for. This crown and sash are not some prizes you can show off, they are a part of a legacy that has been built for years to represent a truly amazing community.Wear them with pride and grace.

In closing, for one of the last times my name is Madisyn Hollen and I am and forever will be the 2022 Miss Fall Festival Of Leaves Queen.