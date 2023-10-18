Recycling updates given

Multiple recycling updates were given at the weekly Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

Tara Campbell, former recycling director for the Highland County Community Action Organization, returned to the role to give updates on what is happening with recycling in Highland County.

Campbell said the county’s Tire and Electronics Recycling Day back in September “went well.” She said almost 120 vehicles came through the line to leave items. She said that, even though she hasn’t gotten the exact numbers back on the number of tires that were donated, she knew that a lot of farm equipment tires were given. She also said a lot of passenger tires from people were given and the townships also gave over a lot of tires from streams, waterways and roadways.

I think that’s always good to be a part of getting all that cleaned up,” Campbell said.

In other recycling updates, she said the Village of Leesburg asked for a revision for its grant due to another grant it received from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to get a new woodchipper, which also required a match. She said the village contacted the Ohio EPA to make sure its local grant would help with the match, which the Ohio EPA said it did. The solid waste district also said that if the Ohio EPA grant wasn’t affected by the revision, then everything could be approved.

In other news, Dave Daniels, vice president of the board of commissioners, said a meeting of the Southwest Ohio members of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) was held in Highland County on Monday. He said the meeting focused on budget breakdowns, state budgeting and different funding opportunities.

“It was actually a pretty good meeting and there are things that probably Highland County and Highland County residents can take part in some of those programs and we’ll probably be hearing some of that as we dive deeper into what those programs are and how we can access those funds,” Daniels said.

Daniels also said that South Central Power has started work on the easement the board of commissioners granted the company last week, allowing them to cross the airport property in its work stringing fiber. He said he’s “guessing” they’re starting to put their fiber and internet roll-out plans in place but that there’s “probably” a lot of work left to do. He also said their goal is to touch every meter in their service area and give internet access to every person with electricity.

Brad Roades, one of the board of commissioners, said the concrete for the new OSU Extension Building was supposed to be poured on Thursday, with framing planned to start on Monday.

The board of commissioners approved the Recycling Grant Application Revision for the Village of Leesburg.

The board of commissioners also approved two authorizations to execute, those being Change Order No. 2 for HIG VAR CR Resurfacing FY 23, and a Notice of Commencement for Records Storage for public improvement.

Regarding Res. No. 23-185, Daniels said the money is coming from solar companies into county government, which will then allow the Highland County Engineer to perform the road repairs.

There were eight resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Res. No. 23-185 is the establishment of a new fund for road repair and maintenance titled “Solar Road Repair” by the County Engineer. Also requested was an appropriation of $400,000.

*Res. No. 23-186 is an authorization for a modification within the County General, 1000 fund in the amount of $50,000.

*Res. No. 23-187 is an authorization for a budget modification within the County Miscellaneous, 1000 budget in the amount of $1,000.

*Res. No. 23-188 is an authorization for a transfer of funds from Child Support Enforcement Fund, 2015 to Public Assistance Account 2050 in the amount of $25,563.13 for July 2023 to September 2023 Child Support Shared cost distribution.

*Res. No. 23-189 is an authorization for a transfer of funds from Children Services Fund, 2115 to Public Assistance Account, 2050 in the amount of $34,652.55 for July 2023 – September 2023 Child Support shared cost distribution.

*Res. No. 23-190 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Mowrystown Sewer, 5020 budget in the amount of $3,500.

*Res. No. 23-191 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Dog and Kennel 2000 budget in the amount of $500.

*Res. No. 23-192 is an authorization for the Engineer to sell items from a list as they are obsolete and no longer needed.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.