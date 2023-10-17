Hoping to be queen

Andrews Blackstone Burns Crum Dyer Johnson Kennedy Mettler Murphy Parks Rinehart Sowders Stauffer Tisi Truitt Tyler Wagner

Seventeens girls will vie for the title of Miss Fall Festival of Leaves Queen when the annual contest helps kick start the festival Thursday evening.

The pageant will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge.

The festival runs through Sunday and closes the final day at 5:30 p.m. with a drawing for raffle winners. Throughout the weekend there will be 33 food vendors, at last 14 businesses open and a large number of other vendor booths.

Following is a brief bio of each of the queen candidates.

Gabriella Tisi, 17, is a senior at Zane Trace High School. She is the daughter of Kristina Smith and Robbie Adkins, Gabriella is a three-year MADE and FFA member. She is a varsity swimmer and soccer player. She does many volunteering projects through FFA and in her community. She has participated in her school’s annual sausage breakfast and roadside clean ups, and taught swim lessons to kids with disabilities. She also takes classes at OUC and is bilingual in English and Italian.

Makhia Tyler, 18, is a freshman at Ohio University. She is the daughter of Mamie Withrow and Daniel Tyler. Makhia is attending Ohio University this fall to pursue a degree in integrated social studies. A salutatorian graduate of Southeastern High School, where she was involved in several clubs, she enjoys mushroom hunting, cheer, dance, hanging out with friends, and watching TV. She is also a candidate for the international honor society in education at Ohio University.

Sadie Kennedy, 15, is a sophomore at McClain High School. She is the granddaughter of Buddy and Jennifer Kennedy. Sadie enjoys competing in other pageants and holds a state title and several local titles. She actively volunteers at the Greenfield Presbyterian Church teaching Sunday School and working in the nursery. She is an honor roll student and is involved in photography club. Last winter Sadie was McClain’s middle school basketball team photographer and plans to do so again this year. She is passionate about her academics and is planning on becoming a paralegal in the future.

Elizabeth Sowders, 16, is a junior at Hillsboro High School. She is the daughter of Joy and Mark Sowders. Elizabeth participates in soccer, as well as track and bowling. She is active in her school and is taking CCP classes at Southern State Community College. Elizabeth attends the Hillsboro Global Methodist Church and youth group where she participates in mission trips yearly. She is also a lifeguard at the Hillsboro Swim Club. Elizabeth loves spending time with her family, in addition to reading books and watching movies. Her favorite movie is “Pride and Prejudice”.

Reagan Truitt, 17, is the daughter of Robert and Stephanie Truitt. Reagan is a varsity cheerleader and plays volleyball at Paint Valley High School. She attends classes at Ohio University during the week. She loves to sing and has performed many times at the Chillicothe Paints stadium. Pageantry has been a passion of hers for many years. Reagan also models for She Said Yes formal and bridal boutique. Reagan volunteers to help with Little Cats Cheerleading and is also a teacher assistant in the elementary school.

MacKenzie Crum, 16, is a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Heath Crum and Angela Fink-Crum. Mackenzie is very active and plays varsity basketball, track and has been All-SVC fur consecutive years in cross country. She also participates in Sources of Strength and FCS, is an ambassador for Drug Free Clubs of America and is looking forward to getting back into 4-H this year. She also loves singing and being outside, and her favorite thing to do is spread the word of God with her youth group.

Avery Murphy, 15, is a sophomore at McClain High School. She is the daughter of Liz and Roger Murphy. Avery is currently involved in FFA as an officer, Drug-Free Clubs of America, student council, varsity swim, varsity golf and Tigerettes. Some of her interests include tending to her plants, shopping, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Avery is also a member of symphonic choir, drama club and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Clarissa Burns, 16, is a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Cody and Tiffany Shaw. Clarissa is a member of the Paint Valley Varsity cheerleading team. She is a pole vaulter and runs multiple events for Paint Valley track and field team. Clarissa has participated in theatre since 2015, preforming in multiple shows all over Ross County. She enjoys reading and attending church events for the youth.

Caitlyn Dyer, 15, is a sophomore at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Amanda and Adam Dyer. Caitlyn is currently taking CCP classes at Paint Valley. She is a part of the volleyball team and varsity cheerleading squad, where she helps with Little Cats Cheerleading. Caitlyn is a member of the Drug Free Club of America and Clover Clan 4-H Club. Caitlyn also enjoys hanging out with family and friends, playing with her pets, shopping, reading and watching movies.

Anna Parks, 17, is a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Tasha and Lou Parks. As a student at Paint Valley High School, she partakes in the College Credit Plus Program through Southern State Community College. She is a five-year Marching Bearcat, where she plays the trumpet and is also the field commander. Anna is also a varsity softball player. She participates in many clubs such as Elite Eagles 4-H, Drug Free Clubs of America, Sources of Strength, Fellowship of Christian Students, president of National Honor Society, and Bainbridge Assembly of God Youth Group. Anna enjoys singing and listening to music in her free time.

Reagan Blackstone, 16, is a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Alaynè and Bryce Matson. Reagan is currently in Drug Free Clubs of America and has been a part of 4-H for eight years, where she currently holds the office of president. She is a part of the high school volleyball team and a varsity cheerleader. Reagan loves working with animals and helping people.

Bianka Wagner, 15, is a sophomore at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Alise and Jason Wagner. Bianka is a sophomore cheerleader at Paint Valley who can be seen cheering for both the football team and the band every Friday night. Outside of school, Bianka is an equestrian who loves her “baby,” a standardbred named Buttercream Pie.

Sophi Stauffer, 17, is a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Kelly and Jason Stauffer. Sophi is a member of the varsity cheerleading, basketball, softball and track teams. She is a member of FCS and Science Club. Sophi is also taking CCP classes at Paint Valley.

Raelei Mettler, 18, is a senior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Mike and Becky Mettler. Raelei plays varsity basketball, softball and track. Part of Drug Free Club, Art Club and Sources of Strength (suicide prevention), she enjoys hunting, fishing, spending time with family and painting.

Brehanna Rinehart, 16, is a junior at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Becky and Jason Rinehart. Brehanna is a member of Paint Valley’s cheerleading squad, prom committee and yearbook. She also enjoys traveling. One of her favorite places to travel is the Virgin Islands. She likes modeling and doing photo shoots. Behanna also enjoys hanging out with her friends and family and spending time with animals, especially her four dogs.

Lauren Andrews, 15, is a sophomore at Zane Trace High School. She is the daughter of Jason and Tonya Andrews. Lauren participates in cheerleading, bowling, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, MADE program, FCA, Mural Club, BPA and 4-H.

Hailey Johnson, 15, is a sophomore at Paint Valley High School. She is the daughter of Theresa Gee and Christopher Johnson Sr. Hailey is Paint Valley cheerleader, member of the Drug Free Club of America, as well as volunteer cheerleader assistant for the pee wee squad at Paint Valley.