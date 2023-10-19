Greenfield eyes lodging tax

Council members (l-r) Mary Ellen McMurry, Cory Taylor, Phil Clyburn, Jessalynn Hunter and Brenda Losey are pictured during this week’s village council meeting. Pictured with council member Phil Clyburn (in back) are (l-r) winners of the 2023 Halloween Storefront Decorating Contest. Represented in the photo are Seely Portraits and Posey’s Christmas Corner, the second- and third-place winners. As first-place winner Black Cat Tattoo was unable to be at the meeting, Brynlee Crawford (center) is holding the first-place trophy for the shop. The home of Victoria Certain at 404 Edgewood Ave. is this year’s winner of the Halloween Home Decorating Contest. Certain is pictured with Nicolai Pummill and Aliyah Darlington, who is holding the plaque. Eads

Greenfield’s regular council meeting this week covered various topics including water projects, the possibility of a lodging tax, and the upcoming Madison Township levy that’s on the November ballot, to name a few.

Legislation approved by council included accepting a bid for Phase One water projects throughout town that will help improve Greenfield’s infrastructure. This work includes replacing water mains, valves, hydrants and service lines.

Other legislation approved were lease agreements for the approximately 175 acres of village-owned land for agricultural use near the industrial park and the approximately 11 acres for agricultural use in Ross County near the quarry. Keller AG LLC will be leasing the larger parcel while Friedman Farms LLC will be leasing the Ross County acreage.

A grant for $2,500 was briefly discussed and will go toward the removal of trees at the cemetery. This was handled through legislation to increase the cemetery appropriations to account for the grant.

A lodging tax was a matter of discussion and is something currently under review by law director Hannah Bivens. Once it is understood what Greenfield’s lodging tax should look like, Bivens will create the legislation that will eventually go before council.

City Manager Todd Wilkin, in his report to council, noted that the upcoming ballot measure, known as Issue 6, is just for Madison Township residents outside the municipality of Greenfield and will not be on the ballot for Greenfield residents inside the corporation limits. This issue is for the matter of an 8-mill levy that would generate an estimated $387,000 per year for three years for the purpose of police protection to Madison Township citizens and properties outside of Greenfield’s corporation limits.

The money collected through the levy would be for the hiring of additional officers to cover the expanded jurisdiction, as well as for the necessary equipment and training for those additional officers.

The city manager said there were a lot of rumors going around about what the ballot issue is for. Addressing a couple of those rumors he said it’s not to build a jail in Madison Township to house Brown County inmates and it’s not to generate $8 million.

While Madison Township entered into a six-month contract with the village in July so the Greenfield Police Department could provide protection, passage of the levy would make the funds available to hire the needed personnel and train and equip them so that Madison Township could continue to be covered and protected.

In other business, citizens and businesses were recognized.

October’s citizen of the month is Nelson Eads, aka Nelson Hunter of WVNU Radio. Eads is known throughout the community not only for his years on the air at the radio station, but for his involvement in the community. It is for his community efforts that he is recognized.

This month’s employee of the month is police officer Kyle Flora, who has worked with the department for most of this year. Wilkin said Flora was hired in even before he was completely done with his training. Flora is being recognized for his work in support of his fellow officers. He is also active in the department, Wilkin said, and has been responsible for several arrests and drug removal from the streets. Recently, Wilkin said, Flora stepped up when a fellow officer wasn’t answering their radio. It turns out that the other officer had been attacked, and while that officer gained control of the situation, Flora arrived to assist and help make sure the situation stayed under control.

With the spooky season in full swing and Halloween not far away, those who have adorned their businesses and homes with decorations to entertain and spook were recognized.

While numerous nominations were sent in regarding the Halloween Home Decorating Contest, the winner has been chosen as 404 Edgewood Ave., the home of Victoria Certain. Certain was joined at the council meeting with children Aliyah Darlington and Nikolai Pummill, both of whom claimed to like the dinosaur decoration in the yard the best.

The Halloween Storefront Decorating Contest winners were also announced, with first place going to the extra-large and extra-spooky witch and skeleton that flank the front door of Black Cat Tattoo at 346 Jefferson St.; second place to Seely Portraits at 427 Jefferson St., which includes a creepy graveyard and even a spooky photo shoot; and third place to the Nightmare Before Christmas theme at Posey’s Christmas Corner at 228 Jefferson St.

Speaking of frightful fun, the annual Halloween parade and Beggar’s Night are next week. The parade is on Tuesday, Oct. 24 and will be immediately followed by the downtown trick-or treat. The communitywide Beggar’s Night is Thursday, Oct. 26.

Wilkin reported that a letter should be mailed out this week to residents regarding natural gas aggregation, which is an opt-out program. The program provides a fixed-rate of $0.535 per Ccf from December 2023 through March 2025. If residents do not receive a letter, call Constellation Energy at 833-545-0784.

Council chair Phil Clyburn mentioned a recent visit to the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, most of which is located in south-central Ohio. In September Hopewell gained the distinction of becoming an UNSECO World Heritage Site, the world’s newest and Ohio’s only recognized site. Find out more at hopewellearthworks.org.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.