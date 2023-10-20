Station explosion, world title

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1934, The News-Herald reported that Sinking Spring Mayor John McElwee, 51, died at his home at 2:30 a.m., with a post-mortem due to a “large cerebral hemorrhage, thought to have been caused by a blow on the head.”

Work started on the Caldwell Manufacturing Co. Plant, with overalls for “relief purposes” being manufactured, as M.L. Crabtree, Highland County relief director, saying that the county was “fortunate” to have the plant because it was one of eight in the whole state.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol started to advertise for bids for the construction of a more than two-mile road on U.S. Route 62 north of Hillsboro, which was planned to be from the north end of the strip only just completed on to Samantha and was estimated to cost just under $55,000.

A Republican Party meeting was scheduled to be held at the Highland County Courthouse as Ohio Attorney General John Bricker and former Governor Myers Cooper planned to attend, with multiple judges and candidates for state senator to also attend.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School varsity football team was squashed by a superior McClain Tigers team, 30-0, as the Hillsboro passing attack went 9 for 26, failing to capitalize on the three chances inside the McClain 25-yard line.

The New Bell’s Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “King of the Wild Horses,” starring William Janney and Dorothy Appleby, and “It Happened One Night,” starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products including liquid or paste stove polish for 10 cents, metal stove boards for 49 cents, all sizes of pipe collars for 5 cents and fresh peanut butter for 15 cents per pound.

This week in 1959, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Bobby Ralph, Greenfield agent for the Railway Express Agency, Inc., accepted his appointment as the agent at Wilmington and planned to immediately start at the new location.

Carol Vanzant, a senior at McClain High School, was announced as the homecoming queen and would reign over the festivities at the McClain vs. Franklin Heights matchup on Oct. 23.

Two men sustained burns due to an explosion at Hafer’s Sinclair service station, which was reportedly caused by the proprietor of the station using kerosene as a floor lubricator and that kerosene ignited by either an oil-burning water heater or oil-burning ceiling furnace.

Fewer than 10 percent of the Greenfield Boy Scout Fund contribution cards were turned in at the report meeting, but Leroy Brizius, chairman, said that the average contribution was gratifying, but didn’t specifically say how much had been given.

In sports, the McClain High School reserve football team defeated the Paint Valley varsity team, 16-0, as Larry Maynard, quarterback, headlined the affair with two touchdown passes.

The Ranch Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “The Two-Headed Spy,” starring Jack Hawkins and Gia Scala, and “Yellowstone Kelly,” starring Clint Walker and John Russell.

Dillon’s South Street Market advertised multiple products, including three half-gallon cartons of milk for $1, a 50-pound bag of potatoes for $1.35, a dozen country eggs for 39 cents and 5 pounds of smoked jowl bacon for $1.

This week in 1984, The Press-Gazette reported that Greenfield Police Chief Greg Barr accepted the role “to restore respect and credibility” to the organization and reportedly had already done so, with Highland County Sheriff Earl Mahaffey saying cooperation had returned to the agency.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners discussed the possibility of establishing a Housing Assistance Office in the county, with all of the commissioners in agreement that one was needed.

Highland County Board of Elections Director Zelma Furnish predicted that 14,500 people would turn out to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election in Highland County, with nearly 4,000 more people than the year prior, though that was an off-year election.

In sports, the Hillsboro varsity volleyball team lost to the Washington Blue Lions in the first round of the AA sectional tournament held at Unioto High School by a tally of two sets to one.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Songwriter,” written by Bud Shrake, directed by Alan Rudolph and starring Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Lesley Ann Warren and Rip Torn.

Convenient Food Mart advertised multiple products including candy apples for 39 cents apiece, two 16-ounce loaves of white bread for 89 cents, a dozen Sap’s yeast donuts for $1.39 and a half-gallon of orange juice for $1.59.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported that Jack Stagge, 48, Lynchburg, upset the first and second-ranked players on the way to winning the 2009 ACO World Cornhole Individual Championship held in Fountain Square in Cincinnati.

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees announced that it had met three times in the prior two days to interview possible candidates who were looking to replace former SSCC president Dr. Sherry Stout, who recently retired.

The Highland County Health Department planned to hold a clinic for the H1N1 (swine flu) vaccination, with pregnant women and children ages 3-18 the only people allowed at the moment due to limited quantities.

Almost all recognizable signs of the former Hillsboro High School and Hillsboro Middle School would be gone in a couple months, as the former West Main Street site would be back-filled, compacted and seeded in grass, according to Hillsboro City Schools Superintendent Art Reiber.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School varsity football team picked up a 36-21 victory over London thanks to nearly 500 yards on the ground from 59 carries, knocking the London team out of playoff contention.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.