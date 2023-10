Clarissa Burns, a 16-year-old junior at Paint Valley High School, was crowned Thursday night as 2023 Fall Festival of Leaves queen. She is pictured above with her court (l-r) fourth attendant Brehanna Rinehart, Paint Valley; first attendant Sophi Stauffer, Paint Valley; Burns; second attendant Reagan Blackstone, Paint Valley; and third attendant Elizabeth Sowders, Hillsboro. The Bainbridge festival continues through Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Kala Prose